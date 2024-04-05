Unlock GTA Online Weekly Update 4th to 10th April Rewards

GTA Online is a dynamic and ever evolving universe for up to 30 players, and it comes with all the existing gameplay upgrades and content released since launch. The players can enjoy GTA online either solo or with their friends. GTA Online weekly Update for the week April 4th-April 10th brings in new challenges in the form of Transform Races, Gunrunning bonuses, and new contact missions and targets.
Compete in Transform Races and Earn 2X GTA$ and RP
In the latest GTA Online Update ‘checkpoints' will bring the element of fun and surprise to the game. So, the players should be ready to face uncertainty and gun it for the finish line. You can compete in two kinds of races in the ongoing GTA Online event: Known Unknown Races and Unknown Unknown Races. Sounds Tricky! But that’s the fun part in the game. In Known Unknown races as the name suggests, the players need to cycle randomly through a predetermined list by switching to a different vehicle at various checkpoints until and unless they have utilized each available vehicle. On the other hand, in the Unknown Unknown Races, the players will experience more unexpected vehicle switches and the challenging part would be adjusting quickly to a randomly selected vehicle from a large pool of vehicles. So, just enter the Transform races event in GTA Online and use the quick adjust and drive strategy to earn 2X GTA$ and RP in these races through April 10. Also, the players can experience the return of classic game forms: Overtime Rundle, Tiny Racers, and Collection Time.
Gunrunning Bonuses
· Earn Double Rewards for Completing Bunker Sell Missions through April 10.
· Earn Triple Rewards including GTA$ and RP for certain Bunker operations.
· Complete 3 Bunker Operations through April 10 and earn a sum of GTA$100,000 and Dollar Daggers Hoodie as rewards. Also, any surplus weapons parts you are left with will be delivered to the local gun stores in exchange for Double GTA$ and RP.
· Make your career in illicit arms trade in GTA Online, as Gunrunning Bunkers, along with upgrades are available at a discount of 30% for the entire week.
· Get the Rom Feuer Camo Tee for your wardrobe by stealing supplies for your Gunrunning operation.
Get Engaged in Gerald Contact Missions and Earn 2X GTA$ and 4X RP
Grab 2X GTA$ and RP by getting engaged in various illicit activities through April 10 in Gerald Contact Missions, which includes the mission Gerald’s Last Play.
New Premium Vehicles in the Showrooms in GTA Online Weekly Update April 4th- April 10th
Visit Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom anytime through April 10 and check out these vehicles:
· Ocelot XA-21 (Super)
· Pegassi Torero (Sports Classic)
· Dinka Thrust (Motorcycle)
· Declasse Tulip (Muscle)
· RUNE Cheburek (Sports Classic)
You can take these vehicles out for a ride or purchase them outright.
Rockford Hills Luxury Auto Showroom
· Vapid Dominator GT (Muscle)
· Karin Vivanite
Podium Vehicle of the Week
· Enus Windsor Drop
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
· BF Club
Time Trials for the GTA Online Weekly Update
· Pfister Comet S2 (Sports)
· Bravado Greenwood (Muscle)
· Grotti Cheetah Classic (Sports Classic)
Premium Test Ride for PS5 and Xbox X/S Players
· Karin S95 (Sports)
GTA Online is a popular game because of regular updates in its content and gameplay. The ever-evolving universe of the game keeps the gameplay immersive and interesting for the players.
