Free Fire MAX Luck Royale April 2024- Grab Evo Gun Skins

Free Fire MAX is a popular third person survival shooter game and the game is popular because of its immersive graphics and stunning visuals. Free Fire MAX keeps the game engaging for the players with the help of its regular updates and events, and every update and event unfolds new rewards and bonuses for the players. Evo Vault Luck Royale is a premium event where the players can grab valuable items like Evo Gun Skins by participating in the event.

Free Fire MAX- The Game

Free Fire MAX is a third person survival shooter game where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. You can either fight alone or form a squad of 4 with 3 or more friends or players to win the game. The rule for winning the game is simple- To be the last person or the last team standing on the island. You can play Free Fire MAX for free on your Android device or PC by installing it from the Google Play Store.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Luck Royale April 2024

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Luck Royale Event was launched on 2nd April 2024 and will continue for the next 30 days. Evo Vault is going to be a part of the upcoming Free Fire MAX OB44 update, and the developers are going to offer an Evo Vault in the updated game. The 4 premium Evo gun skins that are being offered in the Evo Vault Luck Royale include MP40-Chromasonic, Thompson-Cindered Colossus, M4A1-Infernal Draco and MP5-Platinum Divinity. Players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to make the spins and collect these awesome rewards.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Luck Royale April 2024 Details

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Luck Royale will last for the next 30 days in April 2024, and the players have ample time to grab the rewards they want. Evo Gun Skins are premium gun skins and they come with overpowered attributes which help you to win the match in the game. One spin in the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Luck Royale Event will cost 20 diamonds and 11 spins will cost 200 diamonds. The players will also get access to token crates for each of the skin types along with the gun skins. These token crates are important as they help in upgrading the gun skins to their ultimate form.

Main Features of The Evo Vault Luck Royale April 2024

· Guaranteed Evo Guns in 50 spins or less.

· Receive Evo Tokens if you win an Evo gun you own.

How to Enter the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Luck Royale April 2024

· Open the game Free Fire MAX.

· Go to the Luck Royale Section in the game.

· Click on Evo Vault to access the event.

· Use your Free Fire MAX diamonds to make the spins and earn Evo Gun Skins as rewards.

Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Luck Royale April 2024

MP40-Chromasonic

Thompson-Cindered Colossus

M4A1-Infernal Draco

MP5-Platinum Divinity

Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate

Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Token Crate

Infernal Draco (M4A1) Token Crate

Platinum Divinity (MP5) Token Crate

Gold royale voucher

Secret clue

Bonfire

Diamond royale voucher

Armor crate

Pocket market

Free Fire MAX game comes with regular updates and new events, and this is what keeps the game immersive for the players. You can now participate in the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Luck Royale event for April 2024 and win the Evo gun skin you want.

