Valorant Minimum System Requirement for You to Play on your PC



Since its debut in 2020, VALORANT has rapidly gained popularity worldwide. The game features a variety of agents, each equipped with distinct abilities, ranging from constructing barriers to teleporting across the map. Over the years, VALORANT has received several major updates, introducing new game modes and characters. Let’s examine the minimum hardware specifications for running VALORANT efficiently.

While you don’t need a high-end gaming system to enjoy this free-to-play, competitive team shooter, using only the minimum specs might result in performance trade-offs, like lower frame rates. For those looking to enhance fps and visual quality to maximize their agent's capabilities, ensuring your system is up-to-date is crucial.

As we enter a new year for Valorant, we’re eager to see what Riot has in store for this hero shooter. However, a graphical overhaul seems unlikely, meaning the system requirements should remain stable, and you won’t need a top-tier graphics card to keep the game running smoothly.

Here are the 2024 system requirements for Valorant:

Minimum (30fps)

• OS: Windows 7 64-bit

• CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 / AMD Athlon 200GE

• GPU: AMD Radeon R5 200 / Intel HD 4000

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 30GB

Recommended (60fps)

• OS: Windows 10 64-bit

• CPU: Intel Core i3 4150 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

• GPU: Nvidia GeForce GT 730 / AMD Radeon R7 240

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 30GB

High-end (144+fps)

• OS: Windows 10 64-bit

• CPU: Intel Core i5 9400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

• GPU: Nvidia GeForce GT 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 370

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 30GB

To meet the minimum system requirements for VALORANT, you technically don’t need a dedicated graphics card at all. According to Riot Games, integrated graphics cards like the AMD Radeon R5 200, Intel HD 400, or any GPU with at least 1 GB of RAM can provide a playable 30 frames per second.

Combining this with a minimum of 4GB of VRAM will allow you to run the game. However, the experience might be reminiscent of a PlayStation 3, which might not meet everyone’s expectations for performance.

If you're aiming for smoother gameplay at 60fps, you'll need to meet the recommended specifications for VALORANT. Fortunately, this still doesn't require a high-end GPU. According to Riot, you can achieve the desired frame rate using affordable options like the Nvidia GeForce GT 730 or the AMD Radeon R7 240, each with just 1GB of VRAM.

That being said, investing in one of the top-tier graphics cards available could still enhance your gaming experience. Although you can run VALORANT effectively with minimal specs, opting for a more modern GPU like the GTX 1050 Ti will not only allow you to enjoy the game at higher settings with 144fps but also enable features such as Nvidia Reflex.

This GeForce technology significantly reduces hardware-related latency, which can be a crucial advantage in a competitive shooter where every frame counts. Unfortunately, VALORANT does not support Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR upscaling technologies, so if you need to boost your frame rates, you should explore the best settings for VALORANT to fine-tune the game to your system’s capabilities.

What is the minimum storage requirement?

Regarding storage, you'll need at least 30GB of free space, an increase of 10GB since the game's initial release. Riot hasn’t specified whether using an SSD offers a significant performance advantage for VALORANT, but upgrading to one of the best SSDs for gaming can improve your overall system responsiveness and load times, offering long-term benefits for your gaming setup.