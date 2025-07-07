Can Valorant Mobile Compete with COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile?

There are a lot of mobile shooters out there right now. Forget the massive success of Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG Mobile which changed the mobile gaming landscape. Fast, responsive, and always content updates. Big titles in a crowded space. Now Riot Games is stepping in.

Riot Games is known for big competitive titles like League of Legends and Valorant so they know how to make a multiplayer shooter. But mobile is a whole different beast. The challenge for Riot is whether can they be different enough in a very competitive space or whether are they going to change the game in mobile shooters. One thing is for sure. This is no regular shooter release. This could be exactly what mobile shooter fans have been waiting for.

Valorant Mobile: Shooters in Every Shape

Mobile shooters are all over the place. PUBG Mobile has massive battle royale maps, long matches, and survival as the focus. Call of Duty Mobile has arcade-style skirmishes and matches across multiple multiplayer modes, fast respawn, and auto-fire to lower the skill barrier.

Valorant Mobile goes in the opposite direction. Instead of running and gunning, players play engaged matches, 5v5, and every round counts. Players choose agents with unique abilities, plan strategies, and execute timed plays like planting or defusing explosives (called spikes in this world).

The result is an experience that feels more like Counter-Strike than any other mobile shooter out there. Rather than rewarding reaction speed alone, Valorant Mobile emphasizes team play, positioning, and tactical decisions.

China the Proving Ground

Valorant Mobile had its closed beta in China on June 12, 2025, for registered players who also completed a real-name verification, and region-verified game authentication.

As of now, players who are getting into the game have reported it is super clean, there is no lag on compatible devices, and feels like the PC version. The interface allows for some customization of the HUD, gesture functionality, and aim acceleration settings. Players that have devices with Snapdragon 778G or higher, will get either 60 to 90 FPS to their preference. Players love the fact that they have gunplay and balance that can be used on mobile. Early players reported that each agent has their ease of use, and the transition from an agent characteristic to firing is exceptionally seamless for touchscreen devices. Riot even went above and beyond to innovate tournament features with a beta-exclusive match on a OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, meaning mobile esports is on the table.

The staggered rollout is to collect real-world performance data from devices, evaluate and optimize the interface, and evaluate matchmaking. With the current mouse trap trends, expect to see this game spill into broader regions in late 2025.

How Valorant Mobile Plays Differently

Valorant Mobile plays differently than most other FPS games. Call of Duty Mobile rewards instant reactions and a fast pace in small maps and Battlefield Mobile VC rewards a slow strategy in wide-open maps. Valorant is an objective-based game where the tempo of the round is controlled. Each round is short but requires skill and knowledge of the structure. You need to coordinate smokes, flashes, and abilities while watching for flanks and angles.

Mobile controls are usually a trade-off in competitive FPS games but that’s not an issue with Valorant Mobile. The control layout is well thought out and has different ability buttons, quick reload, and precision aiming with sensitivity sliders and custom crosshair options. The game also has a training mode where you can practice recoil patterns and utility placement before you start.

In casual lobbies, you can play without communication other than quick pings and little gestural indicators. In ranked mode, you can use voice chat with your team if you want to try to climb that ranked ladder and improve your skills and coordination with your team.

This focus on control and communication allows Valorant Mobile players to play strategically and work together to win while punishing mistakes. Going for a first bullet kill is rewarded in most FPS games, timing and utility are just as important.

Built for Phones, Not Workarounds

Many AAA mobile games require high-end specs but Valorant Mobile is designed with broader accessibility in mind. The minimum requirements are a Snapdragon 450 processor, 3 GB of RAM, and Android 5.0 or higher. This means playability on a wide range of mid-range smartphones.

Instead of chasing realistic graphics, Riot has gone for a clean and readable art style. This allows you to spot enemies, track abilities and manage corners without relying on ultra-high-resolution textures.

Gameplay fluidity is prioritized over visual flair. The game has options to scale down visual effects on weaker devices while still providing high refresh rates and responsive aiming on more powerful hardware.

For those who never had access to gaming PCs or consoles, this may be the first time a fully tactical shooter experience is within reach.

The Esports Angle

Riot’s experience in structured competition is hard to match. Valorant on PC has become a staple of the tactical shooter genre with regional leagues and international championships. Now the company is preparing to replicate that formula for mobile.

Even in the China beta, small tournaments have been organized to test event infrastructure and spectator features. The game’s match structure, agent identity, and tight maps make it well-suited for casting and streaming. Unlike battle royale formats that are confusing, Valorant Mobile is clear. Each round has a point. Each play can be replayed and reviewed. For fans, that means more narrative and less speculation. For players, that means a more competitive environment where strategy wins.

What Needs Improvement?

While the game is polished, there are still some hurdles. Mobile shooter games are still limited to just touchscreen input. The controls are responsive but fine aiming will never be as responsive as mouse movement. Riot has not supported controllers yet but may need to for competitive balance.

Team coordination in Valorant is very important, but most mobile players are used to solo queuing. Riot has not provided a good ping system or quick voice option, which could also hinder solo queue lobbies coordination.

Toxicity and match fairness are still a concern. On PC, Riot spends a lot of resources on behavioral systems, anti-cheat systems, and smurfing detection. Those same systems need to be figured out on mobile, especially in regions with alternate account creation.

With little to no support for the above, the player experience could be impacted and limit market growth in big markets.

Can Valorant Mobile Compete?

Valorant Mobile can’t usurp COD Mobile or PUBG Mobile, but it doesn’t need to. Those games are a different playstyle. If you prefer strategizing over rushing and team coordination over personal stats, it could be your mobile shooter of choice.

The China beta shows that Riot is focused on technical quality and gameplay authenticity. If that commitment carries over to other regions, the game is positioned to grow slowly but steadily.

Mobile gaming no longer means compromise. With Valorant Mobile, it may now mean control, strategy, and precision.





