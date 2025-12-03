Valorant patch 11.11 brings VP gifting, cleaner UI, and major bug fixes

Valorant players are closing out the year with a patch that feels small on paper but surprisingly satisfying in practice. Patch 11.11 drops with a mix of smart updates that smooth out the client, fix long-standing gameplay annoyances, and introduce a feature fans have been requesting for years. It is the kind of update that quietly improves everyday play and sets the stage for whatever Riot has planned next.

Advertisment

VP gifting arrives ahead of the holidays

Valorant Patch 11.11 adds a feature players have been waiting for since launch. VP gifting is now available on PC, letting players send Valorant Points directly to friends. The option appears on the VP purchase page and is rolling out in phases starting December 3. This small feature lands at the perfect time. With players exchanging cosmetics throughout the festive season, sending VP removes the guesswork and gives the receiver full control over what they buy.

Cleaner and simpler agent selection

With Patch 11.11, the Agents page gets a big makeover. Now the entire Valorant roster is presented in a neat grid so you can scroll through it with ease, using either the arrow keys or your mouse. This refresh trims a few seconds off the selection process and makes the whole client feel way more consistent with what you see in-match.

The update also brings the Collections UI refresh that was first introduced back in Patch 11.10, and this time Korea gets to see it before everyone else.

Advertisment

All that stress fixed at last

This update puts stability at the top of its to-do list, and Riot's managed to fix a whole load of bugs across the likes of Chamber, Clove, Cypher, Harbor, Jett, and several other agents.

Key bug fixes include

Chamber: So the teleport sound now plays all the way to the end instead of cutting off early.

Clove: Got rid of a bunch of problems involving finishers, HUD icons, revive behavior, and overheal visuals.

Cypher: Sorted out the spycam and trapwire issues that were showing up as fake information on the mini-map.

Jett: Finally fixed that infamous bug that had her stuck in mid-air when she got close to a ledge.

Harbor: Cleared up loads of issues with ability visuals, mini-map indicators, and spectator views.

Iso, Phoenix, Reyna, Skye, Tejo, Veto, and Vyse: Sorted out interaction bugs, HUD feedback, and some wonky ability behavior.

The map on Haven is getting some attention too. There was an exploit near A-Link that let people get through the wall a bit too easily, and that's been plugged.

Advertisment

Riot also notes an active cosmetic issue. Ranked gun buddies from Season 2025 Act 3 currently show an incorrect label. The correct names and the next Act’s buddy will appear in Patch 12.00.

Console users don't miss out on stability

PlayStation and Xbox players get the same bug fixes in the update 1.000.060, so the gameplay is rock solid across all platforms even though VP gifting and the new Agents page are still just for PC players for now.

A calm patch before the year ends

Patch 11.11 does not change the meta, but it removes many small frustrations that had built up over the past few patches. VP gifting adds convenience, the refreshed grid view cuts down scrolling, and the stability pass tightens competitive play.

Advertisment

Riot has hinted at a surprise ahead of the new year, so players may still see one more treat before Valorant moves into 2026.

More For You

Valorant night market update breaks old rules and adds free event rewards

Valorant x Rolling Loud India: Where Beats Meet Clutch Plays

Riot breathes new life into Harbor as VALORANT Patch 11.10 redefines the tide

Advertisment

Valorant finally takes aim at smurfs Riot rolls out MFA lock for real accountability