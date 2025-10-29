Valorant finally takes aim at smurfs Riot rolls out MFA lock for real accountability

Riot is cracking down on smurfs in Valorant with a big change in the 11.09 update. Players must now enable Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) through Riot Mobile to play in ranked matches, finally addressing the complaints for years about unfair and mismatched games in everything competitive. Here’s what it means for you and how to turn it on before you get locked out of your account.

Riot’s latest move targets smurfs and alt accounts

The 11.09 patch didn’t add new maps or skins but a security update that will change the face of competitive play. Riot made it a requirement to enable MFA on Valorant to join ranked queues. The smurfing case, where a high-ranked player makes a new account to run through players in lower-tier lobbies, has been a common problem in the gaming community. Riot’s newest update will require players to link every account to a verified app on Riot Mobile, which will decrease the chance of players hiding behind alternate IDs and smurfing in lower-tier games.

As stated in the developer notes from Riot, the new requirement will make all ranked matches tough competitions with real players behind an account. This may seem small to some but is a big statement to hold players accountable in all competitive games of Valorant.

How to enable Riot Mobile MFA in Valorant

MFA is easy. Do this before you lose ranked:

Download Riot Mobile from the App Store or Google Play. Log in with your Riot account. Go to Settings and select Account Verification, then toggle on Multi-Factor Authentication. Follow the prompts to verify through the app.

Once verified, your Riot ID will be locked, and you’ll be back in ranked.

Why this matters for everyone

The MFA update is a long overdue move to make matchmaking fair. With verified accounts, Riot can track player behavior better, reduce alt-account abuse, and create a more balanced ranked ladder. This is a win for players who have struggled to climb due to smurfs. MFA gives Riot more visibility and enforcement tools, especially when linked to hardware and mobile verification.

Some may find it inconvenient, but many agree it’s a fair trade for clean matches. The update also secures your account and prevents theft or unauthorized access.

What's next?

Riot's effort against smurfing is anticipated to further develop, with better detection systems and harsher penalties being implemented. The Valorant team has given indications that they have further competitive integrity updates in mind for their next patches.

For now, it is clear that if you want to continue playing ranked Valorant, you will need to enable MFA, or you will be sidelined.

