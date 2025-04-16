Two epic gaming wins this April! Ryse: Son of Rome now has unlimited free currency on Xbox, and Metro 2033 Redux is totally free to download till April 16. No paywalls, just brutal combat and mutant-packed tunnels—grab them before they vanish!

Gamers, get your Xbox out! April 2025 brings two big surprises to the gaming world: Ryse: Son of Rome has unlimited in-game currency, and Metro 2033 Redux is free to download (for a limited time). If you want action and excitement without spending a single rupee, now’s your chance.

Unlimited Currency Now Available in Ryse: Son of Rome

Who remembers Ryse: Son of Rome—that hack-and-slash Roman game that let you execute people brutally and had mind-blowing graphics? Released as a launch title for the original Xbox One back in 2013, Ryse was known for its seamless combat and cinematic style and presentation. But it was also hated for its microtransactions, especially in multiplayer mode.

In 2025 it’s a whole different story for Ryse and Xbox. Now all in-game currency is free — unlimited free currency! Just head to the Xbox add-on store and claim as much as you want and instantly unlock everything Gladiator mode has to offer.

What you can get for free:

High-end armor and weapons

Execution abilities and combat upgrades

All loot box content without grinding

Reddit user Galactus83 was the first to notice the change, posting,

“FYI, Ryse: Son of Rome currency is FREE… You can buy as much as you wish.”

Players are jumping back in, some for the nostalgia, others to finally play what they missed out on—without the paywalls. If you never tried Ryse multiplayer, now is the time.

Metro 2033 Redux Free Until April 16

In another great drop, Metro 2033 Redux is free to download and keep — but only until April 16, 2025, at 09:00 PT. Available on Xbox, Steam, and GOG, this limited-time offer is for the Metro series’ 15th anniversary.

Metro 2033 Redux is a remastered version of the 2010 classic, built with the updated engine from Metro: Last Light. Set in a post-apocalyptic Moscow where survivors live underground, it’s an FPS with stealth, survival horror, and deep storytelling.

If you never played it, now’s your chance to try:

Atmospheric environments

Mutant-filled wastelands

A solo campaign with moral choices

Some users reported the game still shows a price when searched — but going directly to the game’s store page will let you download it for free.

Why This Is a Great Win for Gamers!

These updates have nothing to do with marketing. They are informing gamers about their convenience in easy access to good video games. Whether you are using your skills to fight bears in the Roman Colosseum or moving through haunted metro tunnels in Moscow, you can now access both titles without paying for them!

What You Need to Know:

• Ryse: Son of Rome—Unlimited free currency now on Xbox.

• Metro 2033 Redux—Free to download until April 16, 2025.

🎮 Jump in and share with your squad now! It won't be free forever, as it's the last day, or I'll say the last few hours, to grab it.

