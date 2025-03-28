Yeti Unchained: Clash of Clans Leak Hints at Frosty Domination

Supercell have let the beast out of the bag—the Super Yeti has leaked and it’s causing chaos in the Clash community. This isn’t just a bigger Yeti—it’s a ground destroying monster with a new ability called Shock and Awe.When the Super Yeti is attacked, it drops Electromites, which are small, electric troops that can chain attack defenses to explode clusters of buildings in seconds.

Yeti Unchained: A New Powerhouse in Clash Of Clans

They are basically mini lightning storms inside a troop. With that kind of troop strength, the Super Yeti could turn the ground attacking meta on its head. The ability to swarm and zap base defense does not make a defensive designer's job any easier—it will be a dream for the high-level attack community. If the leak is real, we are not just getting a troop; we are entering a new era in Clash-of-Clans.

Super Yeti’s Leaked Stats and Features

Supercell hasn’t confirmed the final stats yet, but here’s what we have from the leak for the Level 6 Super Yeti:

HP : 6,600

DPS : 495

Electromites : 14

Training Time : 4:50

Damage Type : Single Target

Target : Ground

Speed : 12

Cost : 25,000 Dark Elixir

Duration: 3 Days

Electromite Stats (Level 6)

The Electromites spawned by the Super Yeti’s ability have their own stats:

HP : 550

Damage : 88

Damage Type : Single Target

Targets : Air and Ground

Favorite Target : Buildings ( 4x damage bonus )

Speed: 24

These spawned units are a force to be reckoned with, with high HP, powerful attacks, and fast speed.

How to Unlock the Super Yeti

Right now you can get the Super Yeti through clan donation due to a bug in the game. Here’s how to get it:

1. Ask your clanmates for a troop donation for an empty troop space.

2. One of your clanmates can donate the Super Yeti via “Quick Donate with Gems,” which costs 18 gems to donate.

Supercell will probably fix this soon, but once this troop is live in the game, you’ll be able to get it the proper way.

Official Way of Getting (After Release)

• The Super Sauna is a unique building unlocked at Town Hall 11 that will allow you to be “active” players using the Super Yeti.

• It will cost 25,000 Dark Elixir to activate the troop for 3 days.

• Town Hall 9 players and above will be able to receive the Super Yeti as a clan donation.

Strategic Impact on Clash of Clans Meta

The Super Yeti will change and create new strategies to use in battle, mainly with ground-based army compositions. Here’s what we know so far.

1. Base-Penetration Strategies

The Super Yeti will be good when you can get all the way to the village core, due to its high hit points and the Electromites being very strong.

2. Yeti Smash 2.0?

The Super Yeti might make the already proven Yeti Smash strategy with Healers, Bowlers, and Jump Spells even better with its Shock and Awe ability.

3. Battle Blimp Potential

The Super Yeti might be too powerful inside the Battle Blimp when it comes to taking out a town hall or an important defense faster.

Community Responses and Speculation

The leak has created a buzz in the Clash of Clans community, with many players thinking the Super Yeti will be too powerful with 14 electro mites that will each deal decent damage to buildings. Some fans believe Supercell will nerf the Super Yeti before release since they have done it with troops before.

Is this a game changer for Clash of Clans?

The Super Yeti brings something new to Clash of Clans, as the tankiness of a unit can mix with the offense of being able to summon electro mites. Either way, whether it stays or gets balanced, the Super Yeti will change attack strategies and base defenses.

Players eagerly await Supercell’s official announcement, but in the meantime, those who can access the donation glitch should experiment with the Super Yeti while they can!

What do you think? Will the Super Yeti be overpowered or just the right balance?



