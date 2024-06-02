Google Play Games Beta Download- Play Games Like Free Fire MAX on PC

Free Fire Max is one of the most popular third person survival shooter games for Android devices. The game can be played easily on any android device with the help of a direct install from the Google Play Store. Earlier, to play the game on your PC you would have had to download an Android emulator like BlueStacks 5 or Noxplayer, but now you can play the popular battle royale game Free Fire MAX on your PC with the help of Google Play Games Beta Download. Google play games beta allows you to play popular android games like Free Fire MAX, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Asphalt 9 Legends on your PC with the help of a simple app download on your device.

What is Google Play Games Beta?

Google Play Games Beta is a PC application that allows you to explore and play mobile games on PC with ease. You just need to download the Google Play Games Beta app and then you are all set to access the current library of 100 popular Android games for the app. You can play the available games easily on your PC with improved graphics and controls, but what you need is a device that meets the actual system requirements for running the games.

What are the Exclusive Features of Google Play Games Beta?

You can use your mouse and keyboard to gain more agility and also control your performance during gaming.

Experience immersive gaming with bigger screen and optimized graphics.

Sign-in with the same Google account everywhere to get access to the sync option. You can now sync your progress and library across devices with a single sign-in.

Earn and redeem your Google Play Points for in-app items and subscriptions.

Steps to Download Google Play Games Beta?

On Your PC Windows go to the official download website for Google Play Games Beta- Click Here.

Click on the green ‘Download Beta’ button on the screen.

Open the downloaded file to install it on your device.

Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the installation.

Turn on your Windows Virtualization settings to play mobile games on your PC.

OS- Windows 10 (v2004)

Memory- 8GB RAM

Graphics- IntelⓇ UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable

Processor- 4 CPU physical cores (some games require an Intel CPU)

Storage- Solid state drive (SSD) with 10 GB of available storage space

Other Requirements- Windows admin account Hardware virtualization must be turned on

What are the available games on Google Play Games Beta?

Currently 100 games are available across the beta regions. The most popular of these games are:

Free Fire MAX- Click Here to play on PC with Google Play Games Beta

Clash of Clans- Click Here to play on PC with Google Play Games Beta

Clash Royale- Click Here to play on PC with Google Play Games Beta

Asphalt 9: Legends- Click Here to play on PC with Google Play Games Beta

Township- Click Here to play on PC with Google Play Games Beta

Chess-Play and Learn- Click Here to play on PC with Google Play Games Beta

FAQ

Can I Participate in the Google Play Games Beta?

Google Play Games Beta is currently available in more than 100 regions, and anyone from these selected regions with an eligible account can access the Google Play Games Beta?

Will more games be added to Google Play Games Beta?

Currently the gaming portfolio of Google Play Games Beta is restricted to 100 games, but more games will be added to the PC application on a regular basis.

