GTA 5 APK Download for Android and PC- Enjoy the Popular Game on Your Mobile and PC

GTA 5 is a very popular game and most of the gamers across the world are familiar with the game. GTA 5 has been published by the gaming company Rockstar Games and is the latest arrival in the series after GTA 4 which was launched in the year 2008. GTA 6 is next in line after GTA 5, but GTA 5 Online keeps the game fresh and playableeven after a decade of its launch. GTA 5 was initially released for consoles, but now the game can be played on your mobile device as

GTA 5- The Game

GTA 5 belongs to the genre adventure games and the gameplay involves various missions that need to be completed. The game has a running storyline where the basic theme of the game revolves around working as a criminal in virtual state with different partners.

The Story Behind GTA 5

The story revolves around three main protagonists Trevor, a criminal, Michael De Santa, a former bank robber, and Franklin a young street hustler. The game is set in Southern California, and the players can take part in various pursuits that range from racing cars and motorbikes to navigating helicopters and airplanes. Michael De Santa is a former bank robber who pulls in a string with the feds in a heist that failed. Suddenly, as the story progresses Michael meets his friend named Trevor Philips who is also his old partner in crime. They join hands and form a team with a young street hustler Franklin. They work together to complete a few high-paying jobs, but the whole situation gets a little confusing with different story linkages in the middle of the game. So, if you are ready for some adventure and fun then GTA 5 is the right choice for you.

Steps for GTA 5 Download APK for Android

Visit the website GTA5app.mobi- Click Here

Scroll down to the bottom of the webpage and click on Download GTA 5 APK.

To download the file from your PC, connect your Android device to the computer.

Copy the file GTA5.apk to your mobile.

Open the File and a pop-up box will display the message ‘For security your phone is set to block installation of apps obtained from unknown sources’.

To work on this message, click on ‘Settings’ and Allow Installation for GTA 5 Mobile.

Once the installation is complete you will see the GTA 5 icon on your mobile.

Click on the icon and then the download for OBB and data files for the game will start.

Now you can click on the GTA 5 mobile icon on your Android device and start playing the game.

Check the System Requirements for Playing GTA 5 APK on Android

RAM- 4 GB

Setup Size – 59 GB

Hard Disk Space- 65 GB

Steps for GTA 5 APK Download for PC

GTA 5 can be played on your PC with the help of BlueStacks. Here are the steps:

Download and install BlueStacks on your PC. Click Here

Download the GTA 5 APK for PC from the link- Click Here

Click to install GTA 5 – Grand Theft Auto from the search results.

Click the GTA 5 icon on your home screen and start playing the game.

Check the System Requirements for Downloading and Installing BlueStacks on your PC

Microsoft Windows 7 or above.

Intel or AMD processor.

At least 4GB RAM.

5GB Free disk space.

FAQ’s Regarding GTA 5 APK for Android

What’s new in the GTA 5 APK for Android?

GTA 5 APK comes with hundreds of new and unique locations. The visual appeal of the game is brilliant, and the scenes are much more realistic than earlier versions of the game.

What are the main changes in the GTA 5 APK for Android?

The Android version of the GTA 5 game comes with better combats, huge variety of vehicles, and a wider weapon choice.

Is the Android version of GTA 5 Multiplayer?

Yes, the Android version of GTA 5 mobile is multiplayer and it is called GTA online. It can be played on your PC or Android devices with ease.

What are the system requirements for playing GTA 5 on PC?

Operating System: Windows 10.

Processor: Intel Core i7 10th Gen chipset / AMD AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8 Cores up to 4.4GHz 36MB Cache AM4 Socket.

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM.

Video Card: Zotac GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB.

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible.

SSD: 128GB.

