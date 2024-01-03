Play the super arcade game developed by Rockstar North and enter the decade of big hair, excess, and pastel suits- The Rocking 1980’s. The game takes you through the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal world, as Grand Theft Auto Returns. If you wish to play GTA Vice City on your PC then GTA Vice City Download for PC Windows 10, 11 and 7 can be done by downloading BlueStacks 5 on your PC which is an Android emulator.

Advertisment

GTA Vice City- Release

GTA Vice City was developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games. It was released in North America on 27th October, 2002 for PlayStation 2 and since its release it remained a very popular game till the launch of the next game in the GTA game series.

GTA Vice City- The Setting

Advertisment

GTA Vice City game is set in the 1980’s era in the fictional city called ‘Vice City’. Vice City is a fictional digital city which is actually a huge urban sprawl ranging from the beach to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto. Vice City is one of the most alive digital cities created and this makes the game immersive and entertaining for the players.

GTA Vice City- The Story

The storyline of the game GTA Vice City revolves around the ex-convict Tommy Vercetti, who after being released from the prison is sent to the sunny and dangerous digital city ‘Vice City’ by his boss Sonny Forelli. In Vice City Tommy Vercetti is set to explore the open world which ranges from the beach to the swamps and the glitz to the ghetto, and his only aspiration is to claim what rightfully belongs to him. He is ready to do anything to achieve the mission of his life. The stunning graphics of the game make the digital Vice city come alive in the game and this makes the game immersive for the gamers. However, Tommy Vercetti loses whatever he owns, as soon as he enters the Vice City, and this is where the game gets its action. His boss wants his money back and almost everyone in Vice City wants him dead and this leaves Tommy Vercetti with no other option, but to fight and take over the entire Vice City himself.

Advertisment

GTA Vice City Gameplay

GTA Vice City game allows you to take over the role of an ex-convict who deals with a whole lot of action and adventure back in the 1980’s. The gameplay involves combining character narrative with open-world gameplay where the players can engage themselves in criminal activities like drug dealing and assassination for some underworld figures. The battle scenes in the game are quite realistic with excellent graphics for various situations like gun fire or large explosions. You can use a whole suite of weapons ranging from rifles to shotguns to slay rival gang members and also shoot and run over civilians. You have to save yourself from police pursuit and take over the entire Vice City to survive in the game.

Steps for GTA Vice City Download for PC Windows 7,10 and 11

Advertisment

Download and Install BlueStacks 5 on your PC- Click Here

Launch BlueStacks 5 and click on ‘System Apps’ on your BlueStacks 5 home screen.

Click on the ‘Play Store’ Icon on the screen and complete the Google sign-in process to access the Google Play Store.

In the Play Store window search for GTA Vice City in the ‘Search ‘bar in the top-right corner and click to install GTA Vice City by purchasing the game for Rs.121 from the play store - Click Here

Once the installation is complete the GTA 5 Vice City game icon will appear on your BlueStacks 5 home screen.

Click on the game icon and start playing the game on your PC.

Check the Minimum System Requirements for GTA Vice City Download on Your PC with BlueStacks 5

OS- Microsoft Windows 7 or Above

Microsoft Windows 7 or Above Processor- Intel or AMD Processor

Intel or AMD Processor RAM- At least 4 GB

At least 4 GB HDD- 5 GBFree Disk Space

5 GBFree Disk Space You must be an administrator on your PC

Advertisment

FAQ

Is GTA Vice City Download for PC Windows 10 possible?

Yes, GTA Vice City Download for PC Windows 10 can be done with the help of BlueStacks 5 download for your PC which is an Android emulator.

Advertisment

Is GTA Vice City compatible with Windows 11?

GTA Vice city is compatible with Windows 11, if your system meets the minimum system requirements needed to play the game on your PC.

GTA Vice City can be downloaded and played on your PC with the help of BlueStacks 5 Android emulator with ease. The game is available on Google Play Store with its full features and graphics and can be now enjoyed on your PC with BlueStacks 5 download for PC.

Advertisment

Also Read:

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Download for PC- Cheat Codes Rewards (pcquest.com)

Free Fire Max Update OB42- Bermuda Snow Map (pcquest.com)

Assassin’s Creed Download for Android- Play on Android (pcquest.com

GTA 5 Free Download for PC- Play Grand Theft Auto on PC (pcquest.com)

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play Grand Theft Auto on Android (pcquest.com)

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories PPSSPP- Play on Android (pcquest.com)

Play Garena Free Fire MAX Online (pcquest.com)

Download and Play PPSSPP Games for Free on Android and PC (pcquest.com)