How to Download Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Play the Game on Android and PC with the Cheat Codes for December 2023

Drive the bike of your dreams through challenging roads that will put your driving skills to an ultimate test. If you have the passion for driving some world-famous bikes on challenging roads, then Indian Bikes Driving Simulator 3D is your game. Indian Bikes Driving 3D is an action-driving game developed by Rohit Game Studios and the game is available for free download on the play store for Android. Indian Bikes Driving 3D Download for PC can be done with the help of an Android emulator and the game can be played with its full graphics and better controls.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Gameplay

Indian Bikes Driving 3D lets you turn all your dreams about driving cool bikes on tough, challenging roads into a reality. You can pick up the bike of your choice including bikes form popular brands like Bugatti and complete some missions to earn money in order to expand your garage. The game lets you choose from the three available tracks: off road, water-surfer and galaxy. So, you have three different tracks for your bike: city roads, water, and the galaxy. The tracks are tough and interesting, and they have loads of obstacles like rivers, mountains and other hurdles. The gameplay of the game Indian Bikes Driving 3D is very similar to the gameplay of Grand theft Auto Series where the players can do whatever they want to do. You can pick up the roads of your choice for driving, and if you don’t feel like driving then you can get yourself engaged in mugging people, use various kinds of weapons, throw away sticky bombs, and with all this you can make an attempt at conquering the neighborhood the way you like.

Steps to download Indian Bikes Driving 3D for your Android Device

Go to the Google Play Store and sign-in to access your play store account.

In the search bar in the upper-right corner search for Indian Bikes Driving 3D- Click Here

Click on ‘Install’ to Download and Install the game on your Android device.

Follow the instructions and complete all the steps on the screen.

Click on the game icon on the home screen to play the game on your Android device.

Minimum System Requirements for Playing Indian Bikes Driving 3D on Your Android Device

Android Version- 4.1 or Higher

Free Space- 99 MB

Steps to Download Indian Bikes Driving 3D on PC

Download and Install BlueStacks 5 on your PC- Click Here

Lauch BlueStacks 5 and click on the ‘Systems Apps’ icon on your BlueStacks 5 home screen.

Click on the play store icon and complete the Google sign-in process to access the play store.

Go to search bar in the upper-right corner and search for ‘Indian Bikes Driving 3D’

Click on ‘Indian Bikes Driving 3D’ from the search results and then click on ‘Install’ to download and install the game or Click Here

Once the download is complete the game icon will appear in your BlueStacks 5 home screen.

You can start playing the game on your PC by clicking on the icon.

Minimum System Requirements to Play Indian Bikes Driving 3D on PC with BlueStacks

Operating System- Microsoft Windows 7 or Above

Processor- Intel or AMD Processor

RAM- At least 4 GB

HDD- 5 GB Free Disk Space

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes for December

Just like GTA series games Indian Bikes Driving 3d Game also offers you cheat codes to enhance your gaming experience. These cheat codes are highly popular as they not only offer various shortcuts to the game, but also help in unlocking different bikes and winning in-game currency.

How to Use the Cheat Codes in the Game Indian Bikes Driving 3D?

Once you have started the game just make sure that you are already in the gameplay session.

Now, look for the options ‘Settings’ or ‘Menu’ in the game.

Look out for the ‘Cheat Codes’ or the ‘Promo Codes’ section in the game.

Enter and confirm the cheat code you wish to use.

Now, you can enjoy your reward.

Indian Bikes driving Cheat Codes for December 2023

BIKESGALORE2023 – Unlock all motorcycles in the game.

TURBORIDE2023 – Activate a turbo boost feature for your bike.

CASHFLOW2023 – Receive 100,000 in-game cash.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cellphone Cheat Codes List (December 2023)

Ducati Diavel – 777

Banneli tnt – 666

Scorpio classic -333

Scorpio s11 – 444

Plane – 555

Fortuner – 1000

MoreTrafficCar – 54321

Lamborghini – 3333

Lamborghini v2 – 700

Yamaha R15 – 0015

Fuel Tank – 00

Gas Tank – 0

Bag – 200

Tatto Skin – 002

Activa 4G – 0000

Kawasaki Ninja H2r – 3000

Pulsar Rs200 – 5000

Hayabusa – 7000

Helicopter – 8000

Splendor – 9000

Thar – 9090

Royal Enfield Bullet – 9999

ATV – 2222

New KTM – 1190

Duke – 4215

KTM – 1210

Pulsar – 1211

Super jump – 1215

Ultra Super jump – 1216

Infinity Health – 9129

Skyfall – 1120

Slow motion – 1112

Rolls Royce – 2000

Tron Bike – 6000

Zx10r bike – 400

Dog – 600

Cycle – 1111

Duke 1290 – 8888

Duke 200 – 7777

Range Rover – 6666

Ghost Raider Bike – 5555

Bugatti Chiron – 4444

Bugatti v2 – 800

Koeigness – 900

Audi – 500

MoreNpc – 12345

FAQ

Can I play Indian Bikes Driving 3D for free on PC?

Yes, you can play Indian Bikes Driving 3D for free on PC with the help of BlueStacks App Player which enables the execution of Android applications on PCs running Microsoft Windows.

Are the cheat codes available for a limited time?

The cheat codes are available for a limited time and an official communication from the company informs the users about the launch of new cheat codes for the game.

Indian Bikes Driving 3D is an action-oriented bike racing game and its open world feature makes its gameplay unique and immersive. The game Indian Bikes Driving 3D can be downloaded on your Android device and PC and the cheat codes can be used to further enhance the gaming experience.

