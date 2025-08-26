How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats from iOS to Android in 2025 – Complete Step by Step Guide

Switching from an iPhone to an Android is an adventure, but losing years of WhatsApp chats, photos, and videos can be a bit daunting. Until recently, transferring chat history for WhatsApp from iPhone to Android was a real pain and often came with paid tools or complicated workarounds that just caused so much frustration that most people just gave up and didn’t migrate their WhatsApp and moved on. Luckily, there were two major updates to WhatsApp in 2025. The first was the addition of an official chat migration feature, and second, and more importantly, many 3rd-party apps still exist to help with the hard cases but might be a better process than what WhatsApp’s built-in steps for migration offered.

Why your WhatsApp chats matter?

For most of us, WhatsApp is more than just a messaging app and is a home to many travel photos, late-night chats with our best friends, old chats with college groups, and even some of our business records. We feel that if we lose it, we lose our journal of our personal and social life. So when switching from an iPhone to an Android, moving that history properly is key.

The official way

WhatsApp now has direct, end-to-end encrypted transfer between iOS and Android. The main advantage of this is everything has a layer of security (your chats and data are never exposed through cloud services or a third-party app) and supports devices with Android 12 and most new devices.

To start:

• iPhone with the latest version of WhatsApp installed.

• WhatsApp updated on Android phone.

• USB-C to Lightning cable to connect.

• Both devices charged or plugged in.

• Same phone number on both devices.

• The Android device is brand new or factory reset.

• Only one reliable Wi-Fi option when needed for a smooth setup.

Once you have everything set up, it works. On your iPhone, open the app and go to Settings → Chats → Move chats to Android. If this option is not available for you, make sure the app is updated first. When setting up the new Android device, look for Import Data from iPhone and scan the QR code on your Android phone with the iPhone camera. The transfer will start, and depending on how much chat history you have, it may take a few seconds. Once the transfer is done, log into WhatsApp with the same number on your Android device, and your chats and media should be there.

Fixing common issues

Even with the official method, things can go wrong:

• Transfer won’t start: Restart both devices and check the cable connection and storage.

• Missing media files: Make sure video/media files were selected in the transfer.

• No verification code: Check the phone number and phone signal.

• WhatsApp crashes: update the app and the OS and clear the cache and free some space.

Third-party tools for extra flexibility

If the official method doesn’t work (maybe your Android phone is not new or you want selective transfer), many third-party apps allow you to transfer messages with a computer. The tools cost money but usually have more options. Here are some:

• MobileTrans: fast and easy to use.

• Dr.Fone: back up and restore multiple apps.

• BackupTrans: selective transfer of chats.

• Mobitrix: bulk transfer.

• iCareFone Transfer: transfer WhatsApp Business.

• WhatsApp Migrator: for transferring from iOS to Android.

When downloading these tools, please go to the official website to avoid potential risks.

Tips for a smooth transfer

A little preparation can save a lot of headaches. Before you start, remember:

Both phones should be updated.

Each device should have enough free space.

Both phones should be unlocked and connected during transfer.

Enable auto-backup on WhatsApp later for future safety.

Keep Your WhatsApp Chats

Those days are gone when switching from iPhone to Android meant saying goodbye to your WhatsApp chats. The official transfer tool makes switching from an iPhone to an Android phone seamless and safe. If you’re looking for alternatives, there are trusted third-party apps as well. As long as you plan your devices well and follow the steps, you’ll transfer all your chats, photos, and videos to your new Android phone. Switching ecosystems feels like starting from scratch, but at least you’ll have all your WhatsApp memories.



