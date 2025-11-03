How to unlock hidden iPhone features: Do things in a click!

Apple constantly stuffs its iPhones and iOS updates with intelligent and less known features meant to improve daily use. These secret extras are silent to the effect of enhancing your experience with the device without necessarily requiring additional applications or intricate installation. Learning how to find and use these features can change the way you use the iPhone so that everyday tasks can become faster, smoother and enjoyable. Read further to know How to unlock hidden iPhone features.

How to edit text: Space bar trick

It is annoying to position the text cursor on an iPhone touchscreen. Holding the space bar down and releasing it will cause the keyboard to transform into a trackpad that will enable you to move your cursor around your text with ease and precision. It is an extremely more effective method of text editing than tapping and dragging on the screen.

How to mute keyboard clicks?

In case you are irritated with clicking sounds on the keyboard and do not want to disable all the notifications, it is possible to switch off the sounds of the keyboard separately. Go to the Settings > Sounds and Haptics, select Keyboard Feedback and switch off Sound and leave the Haptic on. This manner allows you to have the feel of it without the clicking sound.

How to turn the Apple logo into a custom shortcut?

The Apple logo on the back of your phone is not only a design element but also a shortcut button hidden in it. Turn on Back Tap in the settings menu in the Accessibility category and enable double or triple taps on the back of the phone to get to the most common functions such as a screenshot or the camera. It is a fast-access application that has the potential to increase your productivity significantly.

How to adjust flashlight brightness for different needs?

The flashlight of the iPhone is used by most of the users as an on/off utility, yet the brightness can be adjusted. Open Control Center, torch icon and tap on the brightness level that you prefer. This aspect is ideal when you need only a soft light or brightness based on the environment you are in.

How to declutter your screen by hiding notification badges?

Digital stress can be caused by constant red notification badges. They can be disabled on a case-by-case basis, by accessing the Settings, Notifications, and perusing the app, then disabling Badges. This is a mere action of maintaining the home screen in a clean and less cluttered state.

How to explore more features hidden in plain sight?

As far as high-tech photo editing to controlling the way your iPhone connects to new information, these secret features show that Apple strives to make iPhones user-friendly and effective. Some settings can also be tapped to enable you to unlock a less noisy, quicker and more personalised phone experience, uniquely yours.

These few tips can help you a lot in your day to day communication with your iPhone. They are simple to use and can make your privacy, efficiency and usability better in minor yet significant ways.



