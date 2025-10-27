How to restart an iPhone: Step by step guide

Rebooting your iPhone is an easy and efficient method to fix temporary glitches, unresponsive touch screens or temporary lag. The physical keys enable you to restart your phone in a few steps, thus it is a very important troubleshooting technique every iPhone user should have. Your phone has become frozen, or the phone just needs a re-boot, regardless, this guide should help you get your phone back to normal and prevent any frustration or technical problems in the future.The following is a guide on how to re-boot your iPhone with the keys.

How to restart an iPhone

Here are a few steps to restart an iPhone.

Standard restart for an iPhone

Normal restart will assist in rebooting your computer when it is in excellent operational condition. Follow these steps:

Press and Hold:

At the same time, press and hold the volume up button and the side button until you see the slide to power off slider on the screen.

Drag the Slider:

Slide the switch to the right to switch your iPhone off.

Wait 30 Seconds:

Let the device go completely off during a period of approximately 30 seconds.

Power Back On:

Press and hold the side button (press right side). Let go when the Apple logo shows. Your iPhone will start its start up process.

Force restart your iPhone(for frozen or unresponsive devices)

To restart your iPhone, which has become frozen, not responsive or is stuck on a black screen, follow the instruction of a force restart:

Quickly Press and Release:

Press and release the volume up key.

Quickly Press and Release:

Press and release the volume down key.

Press and Hold:

Side button: press and hold.

Continue to hold until the apple logo shows up, and release the button.

Your phone will restart with a bang without any loss of data.

Examples of when to restart or force restart your iPhone

Normal re-boot: This should be done when you observe slight performance slowdowns, application crashes, or when updates have been installed.

Force restart: This is to be used in case your iPhone has got stuck, frozen, or is unable to start, and is presented on a black screen.

Restarting (or force restarting) does not erase your photos, messages, or settings and is a secure initial procedure in troubleshooting several frequent problems.

FAQ’s

Here are a few frequently asked questions.

Does the iPhone have a restart button?

In order to restart an iphone, you can use the slider provided on the screen, or in case it is frozen, force restarting it with the help of buttons. To restart normally, press and hold side and one of the volume buttons until the slide to power off slider comes up, and then drag the slide and wait till the phone shuts up before again pressing and holding the side button to boot it. To force restart, you should press the volume up button and release it fast followed by the volume down button and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears.

Should I restart my iPhone?

Due to the fact that the most effective method in order to protect yourself against scammers and hackers is to restart your phone. This is a good practice to keep your phone secure, and also an excellent device for your iPhone.

Does the iPhone automatically restart?

iPhones will automatically switch off before being destroyed by overheating. To deal with this risk, leave your phone out of the sun and do not use intensive applications during hot seasons. Even serious problems such as faulty hardware may cause your iphone to keep on re-booting.



