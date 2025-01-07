Nvidia unveils New RTX Blackwell GPUs at CES 2025

Nvidia has come up with the latest innovations at CES 2025, bringing AI advancements to robots and self-driving cars. CEO Jensen Huang revealed the latest RTX Blackwell GPUs to boost performance in gaming and beyond. He further showcased his plans to expand its business by bringing its advanced data center AI technology to personal computers and laptops.

AI for Robots and Self-Driving Cars

Nvidia revealed its new Cosmos foundation models, which can create ultra-realistic videos. These videos can be used to train robots and autonomous cars more affordably than traditional methods.

The technology uses "synthetic" training data to help machines understand the real world—similar to how AI language models assist chatbots in generating human-like conversations.

Nvidia Blackwell Gaming Chips

Nvidia also launched its new RTX 50 series gaming chips, powered by its Blackwell AI technology. These chips deliver highly realistic graphics for video games.

They enhance visuals with details like fingerprint smudges and surface imperfections, making objects look more natural. They also improve how human faces appear in games, addressing issues with unrealistic features.

New Desktop Computer for Developers

Nvidia introduced its first desktop computer, called Project DIGITS.

It’s designed for AI developers, not everyday users.

Priced at $3,000, it runs on a Linux-based Nvidia operating system.

The computer uses the same powerful AI chip found in Nvidia’s data centers, paired with a processor developed with Taiwan’s MediaTek.

This desktop allows developers to test AI models quickly and will be available in March.

Nvidia Partnership with Toyota

Nvidia also announced a partnership with Toyota. The carmaker will use Nvidia’s Orin chips and automotive operating systems to enhance driver-assistance features in several models. However, specific details about the models weren’t disclosed.

