What the PS5 Pro and AMD Partnership Mean for Gamers!

Mark Cerny, the company's chief architect, shared key details about the PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro), including its upgraded GPU and collaboration with AMD. The gaming experience will be better with the PS5 Pro's extra features and improved graphics performance. Principal PlayStation 5 architect Mark Cerny gave a presentation that lasted 37 minutes and covered a lot of technical details about the PS5 Pro, highlighting its AI-powered ray tracing and increasing capabilities.

Advertisment

PS5: Key Features and Enhancements

Enhanced GPU Architecture

The PS5 Pro utilizes a new GPU dubbed "RDNA 2.X," which combines elements from AMD's RDNA 2 architecture with enhancements from RDNA 3 and future technologies. This upgrade results in a 67% increase in compute units compared to the original PS5, leading to a 45% boost in rendering performance.

Advertisment

Advanced Ray Tracing Capabilities

The console's support for Advanced Ray Tracing, which enables more lifelike lighting and reflections in games, is one of its most notable features. Visual fidelity is greatly improved by the new architecture, which allows ray tracing calculations to be completed at a rate that is double or triple that of the old PS5.

AI-Powered Upscaling Technology

Advertisment

AI-driven image upscaling is now possible thanks to the introduction of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which enhances visual quality without compromising performance. By improving gaming experiences at higher resolutions, this technology seeks to deliver outcomes similar to those of NVIDIA's DLSS.

Increased Memory Bandwidth

By supporting quicker data processing speeds and improving overall performance, the PS5 Pro boasts 28% faster memory.

Advertisment

PS5 and AMD Collaboration

During the technical seminar, Cerny also revealed Project Amethyst, a deeper partnership with AMD. Beyond PlayStation hardware, this collaboration seeks to develop machine-learning technology for graphics and gameplay on several platforms. With an emphasis on lightweight convolutional neural networks (CNNs) for gaming visuals, the multi-year project seeks to develop novel hardware architectures suited for machine learning. In contrast to earlier PlayStation-only technology, Project Amethyst is made to facilitate AI development on various platforms, such as PC, console, and cloud gaming. During the presentation, Cerny stated, "We're looking to support broad work and machine learning across various devices through this technology collaboration." Through the agreement, Sony's unique work on the PS5 Pro will be combined with AMD's experience from its RDNA GPU roadmap.

The two main goals of the partnership are to create high-quality CNNs for visuals and to design the optimal architecture for machine learning. It is anticipated that these elements will improve game graphics and make it possible to employ ray tracing and route tracing technologies more widely. Although Cerny would not specify the exact time, he warned Digital Foundry not to anticipate "some massive hardware announcement immediately." Since he mentioned that it usually takes four years to manufacture a console, the technology may debut with the upcoming PlayStation 6.

Advertisment

Differences from the Original PS5

Feature PS5 PS5 Pro GPU Architecture RDNA 2 RDNA 2.X (enhanced) Compute Units 36 60 (67% more) Ray Tracing Performance Standard Doubled or tripled Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/s 576 GB/s (28% faster) AI Upscaling No Yes (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) Internal Storage 1 TB SSD 2 TB SSD Price $499-$499 $699

Advertisment

What to expect from the new PlayStation?

Games will now achieve higher resolutions and frame rates without compromising quality due to AI-powered upscaling and enhanced graphics capabilities. By integrating state-of-the-art technology and collaborating with AMD, Sony presents the PS5 Pro as an excellent competitive choice for next-generation gaming, ensuring that it can run games that demand more processing power in the future. Players can enjoy upgrades without losing access to their current collection thanks to the PS5 Pro's compatibility with current PS5 games and upgraded versions of new titles.