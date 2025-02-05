How creative is Apple Invites, an app for invitations?: Find out here

Apple's latest app called Invites has the capabilities to create and share invitations on an iPhone, RSVP and contribute to Shared Albums, and even make an event soundtrack. According to the technology giant, the app puts together features from iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music that make planning special occasions so much easier.

"With Apple Invites, an event comes to life the moment the invitation is created and users can share memories long after the event," said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple's senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud. "The app stitches together features from iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making planning special occasions a breeze."

How to create invitations on this app?

Users require an iCloud+ subscription to create an invitation on Invites. Anyone can RSVP even if he does not have an Apple account or device.

It seems so creative that users can select any photo from the gallery and integrate it with maps, weather, and even music. This will guide people to know the forecast and directions for the event.

Invites: Key features

For each invite, guests can upload photos and videos to a shared album, which can be saved for later and reminisced over. Apple Music subscribers can also make a collaborative playlist for the event, accessible directly from the invite.

Apple's Image Playground can be used to create unique images for creating custom invitations, and its Writing Tools can assist in writing invitations.

Hosts can manage their events, share invites via a link, and check RSVPs. Also, they can choose what aspects to display in the invite preview from the event background to a home address.

Additionally, guests can see and reply to invitations either within the app or on the website. They can control what people can see and decide to leave or report the events.

What is Partiful?

Partiful is a free invitation and event planning app. This app makes it easy to create and manage events. Using the app, one can create invitations, share with guests, and keep track of RSVPs.

How close is this app to its competitors?

Invites is closely identical to Partiful, an extremely popular invitation application known as the Best App of 2024 on Google Play. Apart from Partiful, Invites will also rival Posh and some other leading applications like Evite, Paperless Post, and Sendo Invitations.

How do Apple Invites get access?

Apple Invites is available free of cost in the App Store for all iPhones running iOS 18 or later, and it can also be accessed online at icloud.com/invites.