Is iPhone 17 series will have thinnest iPhone ever?: Check details and Expected price

Its been a few months when Apple announced its iPhone 16 serise of devices. And now rumours are around its upcoming iPhone 17 series of mobile. Everyone on the internet is talking about the new Apple iPhone 17 series. The rumours and leaks shows that it is expected to lauch in September 2025. The expected price for the device would be - the standard iPhone 17 around Rs 79,900, and the iPhone 17 Air around Rs 89,900.

Apple iPhone 17 Expected Release Date and Price

The new series, iPhone 17 series, is going to hit the market in the first half of September. The global launch for the same would be in the first half and India would receive the new series within the same. Pre-orders, if taken into consideration, would go live within one week of the launch and the deliveries would start by the month-end.

It is speculated that the Air will replace the Plus variant.

Now, let's talk about the Pro series, the iPhone 17 Pro may announce around Rs 1,20,000 for its variant which covers most features. For the premium version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the price would be about Rs 1,45,000.

Anticipated Design Features

Perhaps one of the things that excite people about the iPhone 17 series is its design. The major hype is around the thinnest iPhone ever. The new iPhone 17 Air is expected to measure only 5.5mm, making it the slimmest iPhone ever manufactured. All devices are expected to have a high-quality build comprising glass and aluminum, which adds to a glossy and modern outlook.

Expected iPhone 17 Specifications

Regarding display, there is a hint that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 6.9 inch OLED screen; the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to come with a 6.3 inches display.

There is also the expectation of a 6.6-inch display with the iPhone 17 Air and all these possibly supporting a smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be powered by the A19 chip, whereas the Pro variants will likely use the more powerful A19 Pro chipset.

As for memory, standard models are anticipated to come with 8GB of RAM, while Pro versions might come with 12GB.

Camera Upgrades

Apple is expected to launch major camera system upgrades in the iPhone 17 series, especially for the Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to have a triple-camera setup with three 48MP sensors, including a primary lens, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens that can reach 5x optical zoom.

Furthermore, all these series come with a front-facing camera with a 24MP resolution. This would further improve selfie quality and video calling. The latest innovations coming from Apple have customers waiting on the edge of their seats to see how these will enhance their smartphone experience when released later this year.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.