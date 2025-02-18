Spotify Music Pro: Hi-Fi Audio & AI Remixing for $6/Month

The Hi-Fi Stream We’ve Been Waiting For

Spotify is planning to launch a new subscription option called Music Pro by the end of 2023 for an extra price. Listeners are stoked for the hi-fi stream that promises tech-y remixing features powered by AI and concert ticketing for $5.99 extra.

Music Pro will be for music lovers who are willing to pay extra for something that’s worth it, while Spotify is always looking for new revenue streams. The pricing and features have gone through the wringer of consultation amidst all this speculation. If it works, this could be the key to getting customers to pay for features others, like Apple Music, give away for free.

The Long-Awaited Hi-Fi Stream

In 2021 Spotify announced they would launch lossless CD-quality streaming in a future Hi-Fi tier. That was ages ago, and Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Tidal have had high-resolution lossless audio for free; Spotify never streamed above 320 kbps. Music Pro finally delivers as Spotify will likely stream CD-quality lossless audio—16-bit/44.1kHz or higher resolution like 24-bit/192kHz. Unlike Apple and Amazon, who are giving it away for free, Spotify is charging for the upgrade.

Benefits of AI-Powered Remixing and Concert Tickets

And hi-fi sound, Spotify Music Pro might also include AI-remixing tools. So you can mix in songs from different artists together—maybe some cool transitions or AI-generated mashups.

They also have plans for concert perks, like early access to tickets or premium seating. While the details are still being worked out, it seems they’re focusing on “super fans”—the” people who already spend money on music experiences like merchandise and live shows.

Pricing and Availability

Reports say Music Pro will be a $5.99 add-on to your current subscription. So if you’re an individual Spotify Premium user, your total cost will go from around $11.99 a month in the US to about $17.99 a month.

Pricing will vary by region, with expectations of it being lower in developing markets. But no actual launch date yet, and the only timeline given is “later this year” pending license agreements with major record labels.

Will Users Pay for Hi-Fi When Others Offer It for Free?

On one hand, asking users to pay 6 extra for Hi-Fi might be a tough ask for Spotify, as other platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Tidal are giving it out for free.

Similarly since pricing increases on other plans Spotify has moved up several notches compared to its competitors. Asking a user to pay 6 dollars on top of that for Hi-Fi audio won’t be easy, especially when competitors are giving it out for free.

Whether Music Pro is worth it will depend on how good the AI remixing tools and ticketing perks are. If done right, this whole tier can open up some mixed, waiver-intensive subscriber avenues for years to come. If it’s just dirty bait users will probably switch back to something like Apple Music or Amazon Music.

Spotify vs. Rivals: Does Music Pro Justify the Extra Cost?

Spotify is delivering on its Hi-Fi promise but this is probably not a good ask when you’re paying extra. So while Spotify is increasing the value chain for its peers, one is not sure if Music Pro is worth the money again; it depends on the AI remixing tools and ticketing perks as further incentives.

Audiophiles are still debating if it’s worth the wait for the new tier from Spotify or jumping to alternatives like Apple Music or Amazon Music, where Hi-Fi is free.

