WhatsApp ends support for Older Phones: Upgrade yours Before 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, WhatsApp will discontinue its services on Android phones operating on KitKat, a version released nearly ten years ago. This development implies that users relying on older devices, primarily those launched 9 to 10 years ago, will lose access to the app. For uninterrupted usage, individuals will need to upgrade to a smartphone equipped with a more recent and compatible operating system.

This strategic decision by WhatsApp underscores the necessity to uphold security measures and app functionality, both of which older software versions are unable to support effectively. By focusing on modern operating systems, WhatsApp ensures that its platform remains secure, efficient, and capable of leveraging contemporary technologies.

Why Does WhatsApp End Support for Older Android Phones and iPhones?

WhatsApp periodically phases out support for outdated operating systems to preserve security, reliability, and compatibility with evolving technologies. Older operating systems often exhibit vulnerabilities that cannot be patched or updated, leaving users at a higher risk of security breaches and data leaks. Since WhatsApp transmits sensitive information, such as private messages and media, maintaining a high-security standard is crucial.

Additionally, newer features introduced by WhatsApp require updated hardware and software capabilities. Outdated phones lack the resources necessary to support these enhancements, making upgrades essential for users who wish to continue benefiting from the latest features and improvements.

List of Android Devices Losing WhatsApp Support from January 1, 2025

Samsung:

Galaxy S3

Galaxy Note 2

Galaxy S4 Mini

Motorola:

Moto G (1st Gen)

Moto E (2014)

Razr HD

HTC:

One X

One X+

Desire 500

Desire 601

LG:

Optimus G

Nexus 4

G2 Mini

L90

Sony Xperia:

Xperia Z

Xperia SP

Xperia T

Xperia V

WhatsApp Support Termination for iPhones

In addition to Android phones, WhatsApp will also stop functioning on iPhones operating on iOS 15.1 or earlier versions. Affected models include:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

Unlike Android users, who must upgrade before January 1, 2025, iPhone users have a slightly extended timeline. They will need to update their devices or operating systems by May 5, 2025, to continue using WhatsApp without interruptions.

What do old phone users need to know?

Security and Compatibility: Older devices cannot support security updates and new features, prompting WhatsApp to end support.

Upgrade Recommendations: Users are encouraged to switch to newer devices with updated software to avoid losing access.

Timelines: Android users must upgrade by January 1, 2025, while iPhone users have until May 5, 2025.

