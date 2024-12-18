WhatsApp beta Update: AI Replies and Business Platform Integration

WhatsApp is introducing new functionalities for beta users with the latest Android update, beta version 2.24.26.16, available through the Google Play Beta Program. This Beta update focuses on improving the WhatsApp Business experience by introducing AI-powered replies and a business platform connection feature, making communication more efficient and user-friendly.

Key Features in the WhatsApp beta version 2.24.26.16

AI-Powered Replies for Businesses

WhatsApp is integrating artificial intelligence into its business platform, allowing companies to provide automated responses to customer messages. This feature is particularly helpful during times when staff members are unavailable.

AI replies aim to streamline interactions by addressing common queries, assisting with purchases, and managing complex questions using customizable machine-learning models.

Businesses can tailor the AI to match their brand’s tone and ensure seamless interactions even when handled by automation.

Business Platform Connection

This update introduces long-awaited flexibility for businesses managing accounts through the WhatsApp Business Platform.

Users can now access and manage their WhatsApp accounts directly from the mobile app after scanning a QR code.

The update also allows businesses to share up to six months of one-on-one chat history with the WhatsApp Business app, ensuring continuity in customer interactions. However, group chat history remains excluded.

To support these enhancements, all one-on-one chats are managed via a secure Meta service, with notifications informing users of these updates to maintain transparency and trust.

Enhanced Themes and Interface Updates

New preset accent colors for light and dark themes replace previous hues, with black accents for the light theme and white accents for the dark. These changes improve differentiation between WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business at a glance.

Rollout Details

This update's features are currently available to a limited number of beta testers. Over the coming weeks, WhatsApp will expand access to a broader audience. Users who don’t immediately see the new features after installing the update may need to wait for the gradual rollout.

Previous Update Recap

The prior beta version, 2.24.26.15, addressed a critical crash issue, ensuring smoother app performance.

