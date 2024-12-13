WhatsApp New Calling Features: All You Need to Know

Meta has unveiled a series of enhancements aimed at improving the WhatsApp calling experience. These updates target both the mobile and desktop versions of the app, promising users more convenience, higher-quality video calls, and creative new tools to enhance communication.

The latest features include selective group calling, improved desktop functionality, enhanced video quality, engaging video call effects, and new integration with Google’s Gemini AI assistant for Android users. Below is a detailed breakdown of these new additions:

New WhatsApp Calling Features Explained

Selective Call Participants

WhatsApp now allows users to choose specific participants from a group chat when initiating a call. Instead of notifying the entire group, only the selected individuals will be invited to join the call, ensuring a more focused and disturbance-free experience for everyone involved.

Enhanced Calling Options for Desktop Users

WhatsApp's desktop application has also received a significant upgrade. Users can now create custom call links or utilize a dial pad to make calls directly by entering a phone number. This change makes the desktop calling experience more intuitive and versatile.

Improved Video Quality

Whether you're on a mobile device or using the desktop app, WhatsApp now supports higher-resolution video calls. This improvement ensures crisper visuals during both individual and group calls, enhancing the overall communication experience.

Creative Video Call Effects

To make video calls more engaging and fun, WhatsApp has introduced over ten video call effects. These include playful features like underwater visuals, filters that add puppy ears, and several other interactive effects designed to add a touch of creativity to your conversations.

Integration with Google Gemini AI for Android

Earlier this month, Google started rolling out a new extension for its Gemini AI assistant, integrating it with WhatsApp on Android devices. This feature enables users to send messages and make calls on WhatsApp directly through the AI assistant. Once activated within the Gemini app, users can simply give voice commands, such as “Can you call [Contact Name] on WhatsApp?” or “Send a WhatsApp message to [Contact Name].” This integration streamlines communication and makes multitasking easier.

Why do these Updates Matter?

These features underscore WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing usability and keeping pace with modern communication trends. By adding more control, improving call quality, and introducing creative tools, WhatsApp ensures a better user experience for both casual and professional use.

With these updates already rolling out, users can look forward to a more personalized and efficient calling experience across devices.

