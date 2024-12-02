Amazon Black Friday sale: Is OnePlus 12R for Rs32999 Worth Your Money?

Photography enthusiasts looking for high-quality photographs in all camera modes may be put off by the limitations of the OnePlus 12R's ultra-wide-angle lens, especially in terms of low-light performance, sharpness, and color correctness. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,500mAh battery, and a big AMOLED display, the OnePlus 12R was the first 'flagship killer' gadget released this year. The OnePlus 12R, first released in India at over ₹40,000, is currently on sale for ₹32,999 during the Amazon Black Friday sale, along with bank discounts.

Price reduction for the OnePlus 12R India

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage version of the OnePlus 12R is priced at ₹35,999. In the meantime, the 16GB RAM/256GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage versions are priced at ₹40,999 and ₹38,999, respectively. However, OneCard, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank credit cards are also eligible for a ₹3,000 bank discount from Amazon, bringing their respective prices down to ₹32,999, ₹35,999, and ₹37,999.

Why should you buy the OnePlus 12R?

The Sony IMX890 50MP primary sensor that powers the OnePlus 12R produces stunning images. This sensor produces crisp photos with well-balanced colors and good contrast, even in difficult lighting situations. Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and the f/1.8 aperture improve low-light performance, enabling sharper images free of excessive noise. The OnePlus 12R can record 4K video at 60 frames per second with different zoom levels (1x, 2x, and 5x). The "Ultra Steady" option improves video stability when recording, which makes it simpler to get fluid footage while moving. It's important to remember that 1080p at 30 frames per second is the maximum video quality possible at the ultra-wide zoom setting. Because of its exceptional dynamic range and quality, the 16MP front camera is perfect for video calls and selfies. For social media enthusiasts, its ability to capture vivid photographs with precise color reproduction is crucial.

Specifications

OnePlus 12R includes a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR screen with LTPO technology and a 1–120 Hz dynamic refresh rate. The smartphone's internal components include an Adreno 740 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. It has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. With support for a 100W SUPERVOOC charger, the OnePlus 12 boasts a large 5,500mAh battery. Additionally, NFC and IP64 ratings for water and dust protection are supported. The stable OxygenOS 15 upgrade for the OnePlus 12R, which is based on Android 15, has already been released by OnePlus. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 12R has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS and EIS) and a 2MP macro and 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 16MP front-facing camera is also included for video calls and selfies.

OnePlus 12R: Camera Limitations

In low light, the ultra-wide-angle lens performs noticeably poorly. When attempting to photograph images in low light or at night, users have complained that details are lost and colors seem washed out, which can produce unsatisfactory photos.

Ultra-wide images frequently need the crispness one would expect from a contemporary smartphone camera, even in well-lit areas. This can be very apparent when comparing photos captured with the primary sensor, which excels in clarity and detail.

Compared to the primary camera, the ultra-wide lens is less capable of handling dynamic range. This might lead to photographs with extremely dark shadows or blown-out highlights, which lowers the image's overall quality.

Versatility is restricted in the absence of a specialized telephoto lens. Optical zoom may be necessary for those seeking a complete photography experience, particularly when attempting to capture far-off subjects or create a bokeh effect in portraiture.

In some cases, color accuracy can degrade, especially when artificial illumination is present; for users who value color accuracy, this inconsistency can result in photos that don't replicate the vivid hues seen in real life.

Although the ultra-wide lens is designed to capture wide-angle vistas, it is frequently used in conjunction with a 2MP macro lens with subpar performance, further restricting the creative possibilities for close-up photography.

Users seeking high-resolution video capabilities may find that the ultra-wide lens's 1080p at 30 frames per second video recording quality must catch up to what the primary camera can offer.

