Amazon Black Friday 2024 Deals-Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at 47% Off

Right now, we are bringing together the Best Black Friday deals on Amazon, and you will be surprised to know that currently Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI smartphone at a discount of 47% on the platform.

Neha Joshi
Amazon Black Friday 2024 Deals

Amazon Black Friday 2024 Deals

Amazon Black Friday Deals are always a delight, as Amazon is the only e-commerce platform, where you can get all the tech gadgets including smartphones at a huge discount. Black Friday this year will fall on the 29th of November, 2024, but a lot of retailers offer early Black Friday discounts, and Amazon is one platform where these tech deals start very early for the consumers. Right now, we are bringing together the Best Black Friday deals on smartphones, earbuds, and Sony noise cancellation headphones from Amazon, and you will not believe that currently Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI smartphone at a discount of 47% on the platform.

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI

Get it on Amazon for Rs. 79,999

The original price of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI is Rs. 1,49,999 and with the Amazon Black Friday Deal the smartphone is now available for Rs. 79,999 (47% Off).

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa Core, 3.36 GHz

RAM

12 GB RAM, 256 GB inbuilt

Battery

5000 mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging

Display

6.8 inches, 1440 x 3088 px, 120 Hz

OS

Android v13

Camera

200 MP Quad Rear & 12 MP Front Camera

 

Apple iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB)

Get it on Amazon for Rs. 69,900 (22% Off)

Processor

Bionic A16, Hexa Core, 3.46 GHz

RAM

6 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt

Battery

4383 mAh Battery with Fast Charging

Display

6.7 inches, 1290 x 2796 px Display with Dynamic Island

OS

iOS v17

Camera

48 MP + 12 MP Dual Rear & 12 MP Front Camera
Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

Get it on Amazon for Rs. 24,165 (19% Off)

Processor

Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G, Octa Core, 3 GHz Processor

RAM

8 GB RAM, 256 GB inbuilt

Battery

5000 mAh Battery with 50W Fast Charging

Display

6.7 inches, 1084 x 2412 px, 120 Hz 

OS

Android v14

Camera

50 MP + 50 MP Dual Rear & 50 MP Front Camera

 

Oppo F27 Pro + 5G

Get in on Amazon for Rs. 27,999 (15% Off)

 

Processor

Dimensity 7020, Octa Core, 2.2 GHz Processor

RAM

8 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt

Battery

5000 mAh Battery with 67W Fast Charging

Display

6.72 inches, 1080 x 2412 px, 120 Hz Display 

OS

Android v14

Camera

50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 8 MP Front Camera
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Get it on Amazon for Rs. 15,685 (22% Off)

Processor

Snapdragon 695 5G, Octa Core, 2.2 GHz 

RAM

8 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt

Battery

5000 mAh Battery with 67W Fast Charging

Display

6.72 inches, 1080 x 2400 px, 120 Hz

OS

Android v13

Camera

108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 16 MP Front Camera

 

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2024 on Earbuds

Noise Buds N1 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 1,299 (63% Off)

boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 999 (78% Off)

boAt Nirvana Ion Truly Wireless- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 1648 (79% Off)

Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 1,499 (57% Off)

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (One of the Best Headphones in the Market)

Get Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for Rs. 22,989 (23% Off)

Black Friday Deals on Amazon are currently available on smartphones, earbuds, mobile covers, and Video games like GTA Series Games. You need to keep checking the platform for more deals that might come your way, and this might include PS5 and Xbox consoles and some other exclusive tech gadget. These exclusive deals are available for a limited time only, and you need to keep looking out on the web for these deals.

