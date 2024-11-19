Amazon Black Friday 2024 Deals-Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at 47% Off

Amazon Black Friday Deals are always a delight, as Amazon is the only e-commerce platform, where you can get all the tech gadgets including smartphones at a huge discount. Black Friday this year will fall on the 29th of November, 2024, but a lot of retailers offer early Black Friday discounts, and Amazon is one platform where these tech deals start very early for the consumers. Right now, we are bringing together the Best Black Friday deals on smartphones, earbuds, and Sony noise cancellation headphones from Amazon, and you will not believe that currently Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI smartphone at a discount of 47% on the platform.

Advertisment

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI

Get it on Amazon for Rs. 79,999

Advertisment

The original price of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G AI is Rs. 1,49,999 and with the Amazon Black Friday Deal the smartphone is now available for Rs. 79,999 (47% Off).

Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa Core, 3.36 GHz RAM 12 GB RAM, 256 GB inbuilt Battery 5000 mAh Battery with 45W Fast Charging Display 6.8 inches, 1440 x 3088 px, 120 Hz OS Android v13 Camera 200 MP Quad Rear & 12 MP Front Camera

Advertisment

Apple iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB)

Get it on Amazon for Rs. 69,900 (22% Off)

Processor Bionic A16, Hexa Core, 3.46 GHz RAM 6 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt Battery 4383 mAh Battery with Fast Charging Display 6.7 inches, 1290 x 2796 px Display with Dynamic Island OS iOS v17 Camera 48 MP + 12 MP Dual Rear & 12 MP Front Camera

Advertisment

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

Get it on Amazon for Rs. 24,165 (19% Off)

Advertisment

Processor Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G, Octa Core, 3 GHz Processor RAM 8 GB RAM, 256 GB inbuilt Battery 5000 mAh Battery with 50W Fast Charging Display 6.7 inches, 1084 x 2412 px, 120 Hz OS Android v14 Camera 50 MP + 50 MP Dual Rear & 50 MP Front Camera

Oppo F27 Pro + 5G

Advertisment

Get in on Amazon for Rs. 27,999 (15% Off)

Processor Dimensity 7020, Octa Core, 2.2 GHz Processor RAM 8 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt Battery 5000 mAh Battery with 67W Fast Charging Display 6.72 inches, 1080 x 2412 px, 120 Hz Display OS Android v14 Camera 50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 8 MP Front Camera

Advertisment

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Get it on Amazon for Rs. 15,685 (22% Off)

Processor Snapdragon 695 5G, Octa Core, 2.2 GHz RAM 8 GB RAM, 128 GB inbuilt Battery 5000 mAh Battery with 67W Fast Charging Display 6.72 inches, 1080 x 2400 px, 120 Hz OS Android v13 Camera 108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear & 16 MP Front Camera

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2024 on Earbuds

Noise Buds N1 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 1,299 (63% Off)

boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 999 (78% Off)

boAt Nirvana Ion Truly Wireless- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 1648 (79% Off)

Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless- Get it on Amazon for Rs. 1,499 (57% Off)

Amazon Black Friday Deals on Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (One of the Best Headphones in the Market)

Get Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for Rs. 22,989 (23% Off)

Black Friday Deals on Amazon are currently available on smartphones, earbuds, mobile covers, and Video games like GTA Series Games. You need to keep checking the platform for more deals that might come your way, and this might include PS5 and Xbox consoles and some other exclusive tech gadget. These exclusive deals are available for a limited time only, and you need to keep looking out on the web for these deals.

Also Read:

Play GTA 6 on PS5 with Upcoming PS5 Black Friday Deals for 2024

GTA 6 Fans Believe that You Don’t Need PS5 Pro for Superb Performance

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Hopes Are Alive with Rockstar’s Moon Obsession

GTA 6 Realism Will Amaze Everyone, Says Former Rockstar Developer