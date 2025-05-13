Apple AirPlay is under attack: What you must do now to stay safe

If your daily routine includes streaming of music, installation of AirPlay displays, or use of CarPlay, then you have to be more alert. New security flaws have been found in Apple wireless sharing options allowing hackers to invade your device even when you believe your network is safe. Here is everything we know about Apple AirPlay.

Apple AirPlay: The risks are notable

After the breach, attackers could install dangerous programs, look through your private data, or carry out DoS attacks which would bring your phone, tablet or even speaker to a complete standstill. In addition, they could make your smart speaker display strange pictures or use its microphone to record your conversations located inside it. CarPlay layer raises the level of risk to your vehicle, however it is secured unless someone hacks you via your car’s Bluetooth systems.

Oligo is a cybersecurity company specialising in application security, with a mission to secure software against intrusions and real-world threats. Security researchers at Oligo have found 23 vulnerabilities in the AirPlay protocol and SDK provided by Apple affecting iPhones, iPads, Macs, millions of AirPlay and CarPlay compatible devices. The vulnerabilities identified by Oligo AirBorne allow attackers to spread malware to all devices in a network sharing Wi-Fi. According to Oligo, two of the bugs are “wormable,” meaning a hacker could take control of one AirPlay-enabled device and quickly infect others on the same network-no user interaction required.

Apple responded promptly by releasing security updates

Apple responded promptly by releasing security updates in iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and newer versions of macOS, tvOS and visionOS, to close these weaknesses. It is advisable to update your device immediately, if you have not done it already since, experts warn, these are dangerous vulnerabilities. However, it should be noted that the problem continues: Many third-party products – smart TVs, speakers, and a couple car infotainment configurations – also come with AirPlay support, but official fixes have side-stepped all of them.

What to do to be safe from AirPlay security flaws?

Here is a list of things you must follow.

Update Your Devices:

Ensure that your Apple devices are updated to the latest software versions so that you get the latest security patches.

What to do in order to update your iPhone or iPad?

Get your device connected to the power and Wi-Fi network.

Go to Setting> General > Software Update.

If a software update is available, tap Download and Install or Install Now to install the latest copy of the software.

Key in your pass code if required and follow the on-screen procedure.

Your device will boot when the update is over.

If the update does not show up, you can also update the device with either a Mac or Windows PC that you connect with the help of the USB and use Finder or iTunes.

For Mac computers:

Click the Apple menu and select System Settings (or System Preference).

Open General > Software Update.

If an update is available, then simply click the Update or Upgrade option and follow the prompts.

Also, you can turn on automatic updates by going to iPhone or iPad Settings >General >Software Update > Automatic Updates, which will automatically download and install updates when your device is charging and downloading the Internet via wi-fi.

Check Third-Party Devices:

Lots of smart TVs, speakers, and other gadgets made by such companies as Sony, Vizio, and Belkin have the support of AirPlay, but they may not always receive the security updates from Apple automatically. You can contact or go to the official website of your device’s manufacturer (e.g., Sony, Vizio or Belkin) to determine if there is any new firmware available for your device that might be AirPlay compatible. Use the manufacturer’s instructions to install available updates. This may entail utilising a companion app (e.g. Belkin SoundForm app), or going into the settings of the device to verify for updates. Firmware updates tend to include security patches and new features, hence maintaining devices up to date helps to protect from known vulnerabilities. Get in touch with manufacturers of your AirPlay-compatible devices (such as smart TV or speakers) and update your firmware if there is any available.

If AirPlay is not in use, disable it.

Disable AirPlay feature on your devices when not using them to limit exposure.

Restrict AirPlay Access:

Settings > General > AirPlay and Handoff (or AirPlay settings) on your iPhone, iPad and Mac. Choose the “Contacts Only” option. This gives only those saved in your contacts and using Apple IDs access to AirPlay, meaning that people in the same Wi-Fi, and who are therefore total strangers, cannot gain access to your device.

Turn Off AirPlay If Unnecessary:

If you do not use AirPlay often, it would be wise to disable it also for more security.

To stay safe, users should

Update all Apple devices to the latest software version.

Check with third-party device manufacturers for firmware updates.

Disable AirPlay when not in use and restrict AirPlay access to trusted devices only.

Consider turning off AirPlay entirely if you don’t need it.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.