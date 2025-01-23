Apple Copying a Google Phone: Is this lack of creativity?

The anticipation for the iPhone 17 series is growing. As we all are waiting for September and the release of iPhone 17. Discussions over Apple's innovation strategy have been triggered. The recent reports are creating a buzz about the iPhone 17 series. Especially the design with horizontally placed cameras exactly like Google's Pixel series. According to the most recent information, rumoured pictures of Apple iPhone 17 prototypes have surfaced. It shows off a completely new rear design with a camera bar like that of the Pixel 9. This leak follows rumors from the previous year that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro would include a horizontal camera bar.

What We Know About the iPhone 17 Pro's Leaked Photos

Majin Bu has posted more pictures of what he says are suspected iPhone 17 devices on X. With cameras arranged horizontally in a black strip at the top of the back panel, the new camera arrangement is the same as the Pixel 9 series. However, from the pictures it looks like Majin Bu's phones only have one camera cutout. According to previous reports, the base iPhone 17 model is the only one in the series that may have a single camera arrangement. So this could be in line with what buyers might anticipate from it.

Moreover, Majin Bu speculates in the same thread that the gadget might also be a production model of the iPhone SE4. For your information the iPhone SE4 is also said to have a single camera. He added, nevertheless, that according to his sources, this prototype is a part of the iPhone 17 lineup. Now the question that arises is “Is a Google Phone Being Copied by Apple?” Well, read further!

Is a Google Phone Being Copied by Apple?

There are clear design parallels between the Google Pixel 9 and iPhone 17. Patterns that a lot of manufacturers follow frequently influence smartphone designs. It's possible that Apple is experimenting with this horizontal camera arrangement. Apple has been badly trolled for their camera placements especially after iPhone 16 was launched. Therefore, this is to provide a new look (as usual) and enhanced functionality( that we are still speculating). This strategy adapts to popular design patterns. This can appeal to consumers rather than necessarily demonstrating a lack of inventiveness.

Apple may not have run out of ideas, as seen by the release of new features and designs. Rather, it shows the company's continuous attempts to innovate in a market that is very competitive. There are numerous smartphones that give better features than Apple but Apple's ecosystem has sustained everything so far! Apple constantly looks to improve the user experience by introducing new technology, better camera systems, and design modifications. One may argue that the iPhone 17's horizontal camera orientation can be a calculated decision to set it apart from its predecessors while staying competitive. Afterall, Apple dominates the market in any case.

Moreover, Apple has retained great brand loyalty. It is still doing well despite some people speculating about the company's possible downfall due to lesser sales of the iPhone 16. Well this is because of design decisions or market rivalry. One of the most widely used cellphones in the world is still the iPhone. As mentioned before, customers are kept interested in Apple products by its ecosystem. Apple gives high quality products in spite of repetitive designs.

