Apple's Strategy in Partnering with Samsung for Advanced Cameras

Apple and Samsung are very strong contenders. Which one is the best can be a long debate without an answer. They are very precise about their design, features, and user experience. The question in simple words is can Apple and Samsung be friends? Well, Yes! Apple and Samsung are collaborating. A report suggests that we will soon see a collaboration between Apple and Samsung. According to the report Samsung is developing an advanced three-layer stacked sensor for the next generation of Apple iPhones.

Before Samsung, Sony produced sensors for Apple

Sony had the sole right to produce iPhone camera sensors for almost a decade, acc. to 9To5Mac. Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst,disclosed that this collaboration will change with the release of iPhone 18 in the year 2026.

Sony's Exmor RS image sensors have been used in iPhone cameras for many years. But this new sensor which reportedly has a PD-TR-Logic configuration can outperform the Sony’s sensor. Now joining all the links, iPhone 18 Series can have a PD-TR-Logic configuration. This will be the first generation of iPhones to incorporate Samsung sensors. According to 9To5Mac, a three-layer sensor has more wiring connected to the sensor, which results in faster data processing times, while a stacked sensor has the processing electronics positioned directly on the back of the sensor. The camera would respond more quickly as a result.

Reasons for Apple’s collaboration with Samsung

Samsung’s new sensor will enhance the image quality, if used in low light conditions.Processing speed will be increased. Apple is already leading with that therefore it will improve processing speeds by integrating processing electronics directly onto the sensor.

iPhone 18 is expected to elevate mobile photography standards significantly. So, iPhone 18 will not only feature new sensors but also variable aperture technology. This will benefit the users to adjust the aperture. It will give optimal performance in different lightings.

Apple transitioning to Samsung means that Apple will not be dependent on Sony altogether. Apple will be able to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its products more efficiently.

Has Samsung dominated Sony in every aspect?

For now Sony is supplying sensors to Apple and will continue to do so for the upcoming devices. Apple has made a strategy of diversifying its sources to enhance its product offerings, that's where samsung comes in. This will lead to a stronger competition amongst both companies. And talking about the quality for the customers, Apple is very good at fixing it. The quality will not be compromised as the goodwill of Apple is topnotch. Samsung has not dominated Sony. Apple has made the competition stronger.