Apple discontinues MacBook Air M3 and 25 other devices in 2025: Is your device on the list?

In 2025, Apple completely refreshed its product range, eliminating 25 devices (iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and accessories) entirely. The most significant retirement has been the MacBook Air M3 which marks a significant change in how Apple handles hardware and a transition towards newer and more advanced hardware. The Apple hardware refresh 2025 highlights the company’s aggressive push toward modern chipsets and updated form factors. Many of these Apple devices discontinued in India will no longer be available through official retailers, pushing users toward newer models. Read further to know the Apple discontinued products list 2025.

MacBook Air M3 discontinued: End of an era

MacBook Air M3 discontinued by Apple this year. The 13 and 15-inch models of the MacBook Air of the M3 chip are formally out of the market, and are being replaced by newer models with the new M4 chip to the market. This action is in line with its current effort by Apple to provide better performance and efficiency and abandoning old silicon in favour of its new processors. The MacBook Air M3 replacement arrives in the form of M4-powered MacBooks, offering improved battery life and performance.The 13-inch MacBook Air, which was based on the older generation of M2, is also retired and sees a full shift to the latest generation of the MacBooks. With the introduction of the Apple M4 chip, the company is delivering better performance and efficiency, replacing older M3 and M2-based MacBooks.

MacBook Air M3

List of discontinued iPhones: Lineup gets a major overhaul

Here are all the devices under “Apple discontinued products list 2025”.

Phone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max,

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

third-generation iPhone SE

The list of discontinued iPhones in 2025 includes the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 lineup, and the final iPhone SE model. With the iPhone SE discontinued, Apple has officially ended support for Home Button, Touch ID, LCD displays, and compact iPhones. In 2025, Apple stopped the production of seven iPhone models, among them being the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, and the third-generation iPhone SE. The discontinuation of the iPhone SE series is also of much importance since it is the final iPhone to have got a Home button, Touch ID, LCD screen, sub-6-inch size, and Lightning port. The release of the iPhone 16e also means that the company has completely adopted Face ID, OLED displays, and USB-C to the rest of the iPhone line.

There is also the case where the iPhone Plus models, such as iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus were dropped and Apple substituted the concept of plus with ultra thin iPhone, Air. The writing is on the wall for the iPhone 16 Plus, which is expected to follow suit in future updates.

iPad, Apple watch, and accessory updates

The majority of iPad models were naturally given internal improvements in which they were equipped with faster chips, and there were no changes in the design. The removal of Lightning accessories confirms the complete USB-C transition at Apple across all major devices. The iPad Pro M4, iPad Air M2, and 10 th -gen iPad have been discarded after being succeeded by more recent ones. The updates about Apple Watch were more of an iteration, in which the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3 and Series 11 were used to replace the older versions. Apple Watch Ultra 3 replaces earlier models with incremental upgrades, focusing on durability rather than radical innovation. All the new watches did not launch a new chip which reduced the upgrades as something more transformative than the past years.

iPad Pro M4

iPad Air M2

10 th -gen iPad

Apple also reduced its range of accessories, as the AirPods Pro 2 are now retired and replaced by AirPods Pro 3, and Vision Pro and several chargers and cables are updated. Apple has replaced AirPods Pro 2 with AirPods Pro 3, continuing its pattern of retiring older accessories quickly. The Lightning to 3.5mm audio cable was no longer going to be sold, and it was a symbolic gesture symbolising a complete shift to USB-C at Apple.

AirPods Pro 2

Future outlook

The trend of the Apple product discontinuation in 2025 is clear as the company is slowly transitioning to more advanced and efficient hardware and retiring the old hardware and technology. Many of these Apple devices discontinued in India will no longer be available through official retailers, pushing users toward newer models. It means improved devices, which this time are newer and more capable in performance and features, to users, yet also the loss of some of their favourites such as the small iPhone SE and the old MacBook Air M3 discontinued. These Apple ecosystem changes reflect the company’s long-term strategy to simplify hardware and improve software-hardware integration. Apple will keep on innovating and its users will have to adjust to the changes and necessarily upgrade to new models in order to remain in touch with the Apple ecosystem. Apple Discontinues MacBook Air M3 and 25 other devices in 2025 and we hope to get new upgrades and new devices in the future.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.