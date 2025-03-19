There are so many leaks that have hinted at the features of the upcoming iPhones. New series of Apple iPhone will be released in roughly six months. We all are waiting and expecting a lot of new changes and innovation from Apple. According to current rumors,the new iPhone will include an under-screen Face ID and a lower notch than the iPhone 16 series. What might this be? Is this for the 17th generation iPhone? Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has clarified this, providing us with a clearer picture of what to expect and when. The bigger question here is will the design be available for the iPhone 17 series or the next series?

Will the design be available for the Apple iPhone 17 series?

First of all, this design will not be available for the iPhone 17 series. Under-display Face ID, in which sensors such as the projector and infrared camera are hidden beneath the screen, is expected to make its debut. This created a lot of excitement amongst the iPone fans! The front-facing camera's tiny punch-hole cutout will still be visible, though. But here is the twist! Ross Young and other trustworthy sources claim that the iPhone 17 Pro and Ultra variants will support under-display Face ID. Sensor problems caused earlier plans to roll out this capability with the iPhone 16 series to be postponed until 2025 or later. According to Gurman, Apple may introduce it in 2026 or 2027, which implies that a smaller Dynamic Island may be included with the iPhone 18 or iPhone 19 series.

Will Consumers Like the New Design of the Apple iPhone?

Consumers may appreciate the new design with a cleaner and more immersive display, as it removes distractions like notches or cutouts.

Apple users often welcome small but meaningful design upgrades, and under-display Face ID could feel like a futuristic step forward.

However, some may worry about performance issues, as previous under-display cameras on Android phones have struggled with image quality.

If Apple can solve these challenges, this feature could be well-received by users.

Apple is trying to establish itself as an innovator. Rivals such as Samsung and ZTE have already tested under-display technology. Usually, Apple focuses on improving features before a release. With under-display Face ID, Apple hopes to demonstrate its ability to innovate while keeping utility and dependability. Interestingly, in April 2023, display industry analyst Ross Young said that this technology was meant to be included with the iPhone 17 Pro smartphones. In May 2024, he later said that Apple would be taking longer to make this and it might be ready in 2026. Both Young and Gurman have now said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will feature the smaller Dynamic Island, and we may see the smaller Dynamic Island with the 2026 Apple gadgets.

Here are Some Drawbacks of the new Changes in the Apple iPhone

Sensor problems: The lack of solving this problem is because of Sensor problems. In that case, if not perfected, it could compromise the accuracy or speed of Face ID.

Early Android implementations have shown that the front facing camera may suffer from reduced clarity if placed under the display.

Production Costs: Advanced technology such as under display sensors could also increase production costs, which may result in the iPhone 17 Pro becoming even more expensive.

Availability: This feature might be available only on high end models (Pro or Ultra) and standard models will remain the same.

Drawback Details Impact Sensor Problems Sensor issues have delayed the implementation of under-display Face ID. If not perfected, it could compromise the accuracy or speed of Face ID. Reduced reliability and user frustration during authentication processes. Camera Clarity Early Android implementations showed that under-display front cameras suffer from reduced clarity. Selfies and video calls may have lower image quality compared to traditional camera setups. Production Costs Advanced technology like under-display sensors increases manufacturing costs. Higher production costs may lead to increased prices for high-end models like the iPhone 17 Pro. Limited Availability This feature might only be available on high-end models (Pro or Ultra), leaving standard models unchanged. Creates a gap in innovation between premium and standard iPhone models, limiting accessibility.

Apple is also going to move to under display camera technology soon. According to reports, this is for the selfie camera, meaning future iPhone users will get full screen functionality. But since everything is still based on rumors and leaks, until now, we can’t get thrilled. As a result, users are encouraged to take care when interpreting the details.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.