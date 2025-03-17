iPhone 17 Air Latest Leaks: Everything We Know So Far

Apple is reportedly about to release the thinnest iPhone ever, the iPhone 17 Air. Unlike earlier generations, it will have only one camera. Apple will also discontinue the iPhone 17 Air in place of the Plus model. The iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest iPhone ever made, a new addition to Apple’s iPhone lineup. However, before then, we have a rundown of the iPhone 17 Air Latest Leaks and rumors about the phone’s price, release date, design, camera and specs.

Camera: iPhone 17 Air

For the first time in eight years, Apple is expected to release a flagship gadget with a single camera lens.

The last model to have a single back camera was the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 17 Air would reportedly come with a 48MP back camera, reports say.

Rumors have it that the front camera will have a six element lens and a 24MP sensor for better selfies.

Design of the iPhone 17 Air

The iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest iPhone ever, at 5.5 mm, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. According to another leak from tipster Ice Universe, the camera bump will be 4.4 mm thick alone, making the total thickness 9.5 mm at its thickest point.

Ultra-Thin Body: The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be only 5.5mm thick, thinner than its predecessor the iPhone 16 Pro which is 8.25mm thick.

Features: It will have a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Always On display support for vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling.

Camera Bump: At 4.4mm thick, the camera bump makes the total thickness at this point 9.5mm

The back camera design is expected to be similar to the camera bar on the Google Pixel, with a single lens housed in a long, elongated camera bump. Reports state that Apple is removing the bottom speaker and the device will have only an earpiece speaker for audio output.

Specifications of the iPhone 17 Air (Anticipated)

According to leaks, the iPhone 17 Air will use Apple's potent A19 CPU and have a 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air will be powered by Apple's A19 chip, ensuring robust performance and efficiency.

It is also expected to use Apple's proprietary 5G modem and 8GB of RAM for improved performance.

The phone will retain the Dynamic Island feature, similar to previous iPhone models.

Date and Price of the iPhone 17's Air Release

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could be delayed from the other iPhone models, as Apple usually releases new iPhone models in September. Although the rest of the iPhone 17 series will be released between September 11-13, 2025, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch a bit later. As for the pricing, the base model with 128GB storage is believed to retail for around Rs. 89,900 in India. However, the price on the final one can fluctuate according to taxes, offers and storage options. While it may be released later, the iPhone 17 Air could be followed by the normal iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are expected to ship between September 11 and 13, 2025.

Apple’s decision to drop the Plus model means the iPhone 17 Air could fill the gap and sit between regular iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro in price. The anticipated pricing in India for the high end iPhone with a stylish design is Rs 89,900 and it is a great option for those looking for a high end iPhone.

