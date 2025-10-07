Apple Releases iOS 26.1 Beta 2 Update: Know all the updates and features

Apple released an iOS 26.1 Beta 2 update to developers and beta testers, with minimal but significant improvement and some significant changes of less than two weeks compared to the first beta release. The new operating system (OS) firmware is released approximately two weeks after the release of the initial beta update of the iOS 26.1 series. According to the reports, there are minor changes. The Background Security Improvements in Settings has a new toggle, creating custom workouts has become an option in the Fitness app, a minor shift in the position of text and icons in the Settings and so on. The update, marked by build number 23B5059e, promises to enhance user experience with quality-of-life adjustments, security improvements, and interface refinements. Read further to know all updates and features of the iOS 26.1 Beta 2 update.
What's New in iOS 26.1 Beta 2?
Here is what’s new in the iOS 26.1 Beta 2.
Enhanced alarm controls
Among the most convenient changes, a modification of the mechanism of alarm dismissal should be mentioned. Rather than passively pausing an alarm by tapping the lock screen, users today have to make an active effort to pause it by a sliding gesture which eliminates the possibility of accidentally dismissing the alarm. Snoozing is a device that is also a tap action, and it generates a purposeful engagement with alarms and timers.
Background security improvements toggle
On the Privacy and Security option, there is a new Background Security Improvements option with a new toggle, which gives users the ability to automatically receive and install critical security updates. This has replaced the previous Rapid Security Responses functionality, and devices remain up to date without human intervention.
Custom workouts in Fitness App
Fitness application is introduced with the feature of custom creation of a workout where the user can choose the type of workout, estimated calories lost, exertion, time duration, and starting time- giving personalized fitness tracking like never before right on the iPhone.
Interface and aesthetic changes
The Settings app is also made more readable and consistent with the most important header and folder names being left-aligned as opposed to being centered. Photos app also puts popular features at the top such as Favourite, Slideshow and Hide at the top of the menus to achieve easy access.
Also, iOS 26.1 Beta 2 has less dramatic effects of light refraction with darker colors of icon and background, there is a new Display Borders option in Accessibility and there is a brief Pinch to Crop feedback once choosing a wallpaper.
iPadOS 26.1 Beta 2 brings back slide over
On the iPad side, Apple revives Slide Over multitasking, where one can open an app as a floating object instead of floating it over the multitasking window. Even though Slide Over currently only allows one app at once, the productivity has been improved with the ability to have one more app open within a short time without leaving the working environment.
iOS 26.1 Beta 2: Availability and installation
The update is free to registered developers and those users of Apple in the public bet programme of iPhone 11 and subsequent models. Once the update is visible, the user is able to install it through Settings > General > Software Update > Install Now.
iOS 26.1 Beta 2 is aimed at the user experience improvement in terms of better interaction dynamics, higher security automation, and smarter app features. These refinements are examples of what Apple has done to refine the basic iOS experience to pave the way to a cleaner and safer release in the future.
Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.