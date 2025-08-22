Apple iOS 26 update: AI upgrades and new Apple Intelligence features coming next month

Apple is preparing to roll out iOS 26, its next major software update, alongside the iPhone 17 series this September. The new update is packed with over 20 new AI-powered features under the Apple Intelligence suite, aiming to make daily tasks easier, communication smarter, and creativity more flexible for users. With the latest iOS 26 beta 7 release, Apple has highlighted key upgrades to its AI, promising enhancements in messaging, translation, power management, and developer tools. All you need to know about the iOS 26 update and the largest AI breakthroughs, and how the change will impact your experience on an iPhone is right here.
Smarter Apple Intelligence: AI features in iOS 26
iOS 26 brings a smarter Apple Intelligence layer, introducing AI-driven tools across the system. Messages app supports live two-way translation in text messages and calls, real-time AI-powered polls, chat contextual search using natural language, and AI-generated custom wallpapers. Voicemail can now present quick summaries, which enables the user to scan through the gist of a speech with nothing more than a glance.
The AI-assisted search will have a significant increase in Apple Maps, enhancement of location suggestion and route optimisation. Reminders application is capable of automatically sorting lists or creating new reminders using e-mail and note contents. Order tracking has been added to Apple Wallet, drawing the order information onto the users inbox.
Upcoming enhancements also include broader third-party app integration with Apple’s Foundation AI Models, allowing developers to innovate with Apple Intelligence in their own applications. The support of Siri and other smart capabilities will offer support to eight more languages, namely Danish, Dutch, Turkish, and Vietnamese.
Creative AI and power management upgrades
Image Playground, a feature in iOS 26, has additional opportunities to be creative, including the integration of ChatGPT as a more advanced image-making and image-editing feature. The new Genmoji tool allows its users to create their own customised emoji via mixing and matching of the emoji styles as well as contents with faces and accessories addition, so as to ensure customisation in visual communication.
On the battery life, Apple brings out Adaptive Power Mode, which is an AI-powered form of optimisation where the device can last longer depending on the activities and power requirement during any given time. They also introduce Visual Intelligence updates that allow users to ask ChatGPT about a screenshot or conduct an image search and Notification Summaries that are getting more content types such as news and entertainment supported.
iOS 26 Supported devices and developer tools
Apple Intelligence in iOS 26 will be supported on the latest iPhone models, with precise device compatibility to be announced at launch. Apple makes it possible for developers to now incorporate the AI models directly into their own applications, opening up a huge range of new productivity, search and creation capabilities to third party software.
iOS 26: Features
Feature
iOS 26 (Apple Intelligence Update)
Messages
Live translation (text/call), AI poll, natural language search, custom AI backgrounds
Voicemail
AI-generated transcript summaries
Apple Maps
Improved AI-powered search
Reminders
Auto list categorization, smart reminder suggestions
Wallet
Enhanced order tracking via emails
Language Support
8 new languages including Danish, Dutch, Turkish
Creative Tools
Image Playground with ChatGPT, Genmoji, visual customisation
Power Management
Adaptive Power Mode (AI-optimised battery life)
Visual Intelligence
ChatGPT in screenshots, upgraded image search
Notification Summaries
Broader third-party and content support
Developer Integration
Foundation Model API for third-party apps
Supported Devices
iPhone 17 series and select recent iPhones
Release Date
September 2025 (expected)
The introduction of iOS 26 means that Apple is moving a step further in the path towards immersing AI in the iPhone. The capabilities of the device do not only imply more intelligent communication and more productive performance but also provide new casual forms of self-expression with creative AI and individually fitted visuals. With iOS 26 launching next month, users have in store an app more intelligent, helpful and customisable in their daily lives.
