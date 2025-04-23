Apple WWDC 2025: Know the major announcements that are expected!

Apple’s 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is less than two months away. According to Apple, the date of the keynote is June 9, 2025. This year, the business is expected to release the upcoming operating systems for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and other product categories. WWDC 2025 is scheduled for June 9–13, with the keynote on June 9 at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). The event will be streamed live on Apple's official platforms.

As the WWDC event draws closer, there is growing speculation regarding the iOS 19 update and other announcements that are probably going to be announced during the keynote. One of the best known leaks is iOS 19 design update that allegedly includes a redesigned Camera app, updated app icons and more. Given that, here are the major announcements that are expected at the next WWDC 2025.

WWDC 2025: Important announcements

In addition to the release of iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 later in the year, Apple is expected to introduce a unified design language as part of a big visual redesign of iOS 19. Some of the changes could be updates to first party apps, floating tabs, a refreshed Camera app, updated app iconography, and more. It may be the most important update for Macs and iPhones since iOS 7.

A smarter Siri

iOS 19 may finally give us a glimpse of long anticipated improvements to Siri. The upgrade is expected to include "Apple Intelligence" powered on screen awareness to make it easier for users to do more and more difficult tasks. The voice assistant is reported to improve hands free use, offer cross app connectivity and get information from the screen. These improvements are expected to be released in the fall of 2025.

Apple Intelligence powered Siri is rolling out to Apple devices with partial rollouts as its most anticipated features continue to be delayed. However, basic upgrades including personalised context awareness, on screen action recognition, and cross app task automation have hit a roadblock, despite the fact that they are now offering access (for iOS 18.2), such as ChatGPT integration, Type to Siri, and the redesigned glowing interface. These features were originally planned for iOS 18.4 but were delayed because of performance issues, with internal reports suggesting they could be released as late as fall 2025, although Reuters says they will be rolled out in 2026.

At present, Siri gains better natural language understanding and is able to delegate queries to ChatGPT, but full vision of the context aware assistant that makes photo edits, handles personal data, as well as executes multiapp work flows stays in testing. Apple has acknowledged the delay, saying it was prompted by efforts to ensure quality of a more capable Siri that will perform deeper on device processing with AI and privacy focus in the coming year.

watchOS 12 design changes

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the next watchOS will have “new interface elements,” but it may not be as big a makeover as iOS 19. A few possible improvements include updated training data in the Fitness app, compatibility for Apple Intelligence, and sophisticated health monitoring features.

While the Apple Watch itself won’t run AI models, Apple is introducing ‘powered by Apple Intelligence’ features in watchOS 12. Instead, it will push the processing to a paired iPhone which will do things like notification summaries, Reduce Interruptions Focus, and perhaps even new AI driven health insights. WatchOS 12 will likely take on subtle visionOS inspired design tweaks (translucent menus, rounded icons) but not a whole interface overhaul. While hardware limitations force the Apple Watch to depend on the iPhone for more advanced AI tasks, current Apple Intelligence features on the watch, like Genmoji access and smart notifications, already do so and Apple will expand this with more health focused tools and smoother integration.

Intelligence from Apple Now for watchOS 12

Among other new features for watchOS, the inclusion of Apple Intelligence is the most eagerly anticipated. Some AI features that depend on the iPhone for processing will be launched by Apple, but not all of them at first. The Apple Watch here is almost like your command center for tasks AL powered by AI. Apple Intelligence powered features will be introduced in watchOS 12, but the Apple Watch itself will not run AI models.

Instead, it will use iPhone processed AI for things like smarter notification summaries, better Focus modes, and maybe even health insights with that data processed on the paired iPhone for privacy reasons. watchOS 12 may also use some visionOS inspired design (translucent menus, rounded icons) but won’t do a full UI overhaul. Genmoji access and Reduce Interruptions Focus are just two of the current AI-linked features that already work this way, but Apple plans to expand the integration to prioritize health tools and more seamless cross device collaboration without overloading the Watch’s hardware.

Enhancements for VisionOS 3

There are not many details available as of now, but the next VisionOS version is expected to bring big enhancements and new features. Most likely, Apple will focus on improving the user interface and further integration with Apple Intelligence. Reports of a more cheap Vision Pro headset excites fans who have been hesitant because of the current high price point.

WWDC 2025 will see Apple release a 'feature packed' visionOS 3 update that will refine the Apple Vision Pro experience as hardware upgrades are delayed. These improvements are expected to include new spatial creation tools (advanced camera 360° photo/video capture), native apps replacing compatibility mode versions (Contacts, Journal, Sports) and expanded enterprise APIs for object tracking, room anchoring and sensors.

Though some AI tools can stay limited until 2026, integration with Apple Intelligence has already started with visionOS 2.4 (released April 2025) and visionOS 3 might take it to other levels featuring contextual Siri and smart workflows. Gesture controls, multi user support and immersive productivity tools may be added on top as additional refinements and use Vision Pro’s spatial canvas to have smoother app transitions and collaborative experiences.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.