iOS 18.4 Brings Exciting Features to iPhone 15 Pro Users Using Apple Intelligence

Apple presents iOS 18.4 as a recent update to its iPhones which includes both new features and performance improvements. Apple Intelligence receives an enhancement through advanced AI features including Priority Notifications and Visual Intelligence which boosts iPhone intelligence capabilities. Users across India and multiple other regions can now access AI-powered features through the update which became available in their regions.

Know about the iOS 18.4 Update

The iPhone 15 Pro features Visual Intelligence as a smart system that provides text summarization alongside language translation and phone number and email identification and online product search capabilities.

Apple Vision Pro App now enables users to browse and install applications and games for the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset thus improving access to immersive content.

The latest update adds three new customizable toggles to the Control Centre on iPhone devices which include Talk to Siri and Visual Intelligence and Ambient Mode for background sound relaxation.

The update brings AI-generated review summaries to the App Store which provides users instant feedback about app and game reviews.

Apple News+ received updates which provide worldwide recipe access for users who enjoy cooking.

Image Playground App Update from Apple provides users with Sketch Style as a new creative tool that combines animation and illustration features.

Why iPhone 15 Pro Users Will Love This Update

The iPhone 15 Pro receives improved user experience through iOS 18.4 which adds AI-powered features along with additional customization options. Apple Intelligence has achieved greater power which enhances the intelligence of everyday functions including translations and searches and notifications. The new update delivers features that cater to diverse user interests including Apple Vision Pro enthusiasts as well as photography enthusiasts who use Visual Intelligence and people who want to personalize their iPhone.

The update brings improved usability and performance to iPhone 15 Pro owners which makes it essential for Apple enthusiasts to install it. Apple maintains software development to provide the best possible experience for users who own iPhone 15 Pro models.



