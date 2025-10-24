Apple’s evolution: iPhone 18 may launch, but Apple plans a direct jump to iPhone 20

Now that the release of the iPhone 17 series is already in the past, everyone is already looking forward to the next major revolution of the Apple brand, and that is the iPhone 20. A recent report by Omdia and ETNews says that Apple will not use a typical naming system to honor the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, just as it did with the iPhone X in 2017 to honor its 10th. The milestone device will be launched in early 2027 and it will mark a 20-year history of innovation that transformed the face of modern smartphones.

Advertisment

A strategic leap from the iPhone 18 to iPhone 20

According to the roadmap of Apple 2026 is indicated to be dedicated to the iPhone 18 range and the first ever foldable iPhone of the company, whereas the iPhone 19 may not appear at all. Next year, Apple will also be making a transition in history with the release of the iPhone 20 and a new model in the e-series, the iPhone 18e, which will come earlier in the first half of 2027. Later in the year, it is stated that Apple will add to the model with the iPhone 20 Air, Pro, and Pro Max alongside the second generation iPhone Fold to its flourishing range of foldable devices.

A celebration of 20 years of iPhone

The iPhone 20 is not a simple issue, it is kind of the reflection of Apple on 20 years of technological development since the launch of the first iPhone in 2007. Apple is celebrating 20 years of uninterrupted innovation, and it is believed that it will go even further in pushing the envelope with regards to design. The leaks suggest that the company is planning to roll out a curvy design made of glass with displays that go round the entire surface to give an experience of a borderless display. There are also indications that Apple might add next-generation displaying technology called Color Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) and this would make the screens thinner and brighter which is perfect in this all glass design.

Apple’s launch strategy

Interestingly, Apple can defy tradition and release the iPhone 20 earlier in 2027, not in September as it does since the iPhone 5. Analysts beleive that this relocation will set a precedent of the commencement of a new launch timeline in accordance with Apple strategies of foldable and hybrid technologies. This action may also resonate with Apple still pursuing its diversification strategy to even out innovation not only in its mainstream designs of iPhones but also its experimental models, given that the demand of foldable displays is still growing in the world market.

Advertisment

The future: What the iPhone 20 represents

Not only is the iPhone 20 likely to mark the 20th anniversary of Apple, but it is also likely to serve as a symbolic rebranding of the iPhone brand as the company goes into a new decade of products. The device will represent the next-generation aspirations of Apple that is capable of combining design creativity and computing capabilities, and even potentially launching new capabilities unmatched in AI, display development, and user interface design. With 2027 approaching, there is one thing that is certain, the Apple 20th iPhone is likely to be the most memorable moment in the company since the launch of the revolutionary handset by Steve Jobs twenty years ago.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.