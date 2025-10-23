Vivo X300 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Is the camera comparable?

Vivo X300 Pro will be a huge camera based flagship in India, as it will be directed to photography lovers that require the highest quality of camera results. It has already been launched in China and when it enters India later in the year, it will have a close competition with other high quality cameras such as the iPhone 17 Pro. Although these two phones take a different approach to photography, the knowledge of their strengths on paper can enable users to make the best choice on what best suits their needs. Read further to know all details about the Vivo X300 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro camera.

Vivo X300 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: Camera comparison

The Vivo X300 Pro also has a triple camera with a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide Samsung JN1 lens, as well as a 200MP periscope lens with Zeiss optics and Vivo V3+ image processing chip. This configuration is doing exceptionally well in providing unparalleled zoom features and clarity in low lights. The front camera features the same 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor that will ensure high-quality self-portraits and 4K video calls.

The iPhone 17 Pro, conversely, has 48MP sensors on the main and the ultra-wide lenses and a 48MP periscope telephoto camera, which supports an optical zoom of 4x which can be digitally boosted to 8x through the computational photography of Apple. The iPhone camera on the front has been greatly upgraded to an 18MP sensor, with the ability to film landscapes without any rotation, and record in the ProRes Log format making it a good option among video makers.

Another feature that separates the two is video capabilities: the Vivo X300 Pro can record up to 8K video and RAW video, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro boasts of ProRes RAW recording, Dolby Vision HDR and cinematic mode which can provide users with high-quality and easily editable footage.

Although the Vivo X300 Pro goes to extremes with its number of megapixels and a very strong zoom lens supported by Zeiss optics, the iPhone 17 Pro capitalizes on its established sensor quality and advanced artificial intelligence to deliver constantly natural and film-like images. The two devices possess powerful camera features, and it all depends on customer priorities towards zoom features, video making, and photo style.

Vivo X300 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: User preferences

The decision between Vivo X300 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro as the phone with camera-focused focus is mostly based on the subject preferences and priorities:

Vivo X300 Pro

The high-resolution and zoom features of the Vivo will be valued by photography enthusiasts who want high resolution as well as extensive zooming of objects at a distance that are clear and sharp as viewed through the Zeiss optics.

The imaging chip and advanced camera hardware of Vivo will serve well to the individuals who are interested in manual control over the photography settings, and also the capability of the camera in low-light performance.

Individuals seeking an option of the front and rear camera with the features of shooting up to 8K video and RAW video formats should be inclined to the offer of Vivo.

People, who value zoom features without compromises and a bigger number of megapixels to capture a very detailed picture.

iPhone 17 Pro

Apple has well-optimized 48MP sensors and computational photography that will benefit those who have a preference towards the reproduction of natural and consistent colours and the background blur effects.

The iPhone will be better in making professional-quality videos because video makers and vloggers require more advanced video features such as ProRes RAW, the cinematic mode, and Dolby Vision HDR.

Users that wish to have an environment in which the camera software and hardware are closely integrated to provide dependable results in the majority of cases.

Everyone that appreciates convenience and does not put the emphasis on the specifications, but on the quality of the images mainly.

To conclude, Vivo X300 Pro will be the best option when the user wants to enjoy the top-notch of zoom and resolution combined with the hardware-driven photography, whereas iPhone 17 Pro will be the best choice when the user wants to experience the sophisticated images with the sophisticated video capabilities and a more convenient shooting experience.







