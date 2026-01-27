Apple’s New AirTag Fixes the Most Annoying Tracking Problems

Apple's second-generation AirTag has been launched in India to build on Apple's previously released product. Improvements were made to help users with locating lost items in real life, such as increasing the range of the AirTag, increasing the volume of sound produced when the AirTag is located, and reducing the time needed to recover the AirTag.

For Indian users, where crowded public spaces and frequent travel are common, these improvements could make the difference between quickly finding a misplaced item and giving up entirely.

Longer range makes a world of difference

The one upgrade that really brings the goods is Apple's brand-new second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. That's the chip that powers the upgrade to Precision Finding by around 50 percent compared to the first AirTag. And this, trust me, makes a huge difference in real terms; you can start tracking down an item from a distance now, rather than having to be right on top of it.

Precision Finding is a nifty feature that combines visual directions, some useful distance indicators, and even haptic feedback to guide you step by step to find whatever it is you've lost. Apple's also worked on the Bluetooth side of things, and that means an AirTag can now be detected from further away; no more getting stuck in an airport, apartment block, office, or shopping center where the signal just drops out on you.

A nice bonus is that Precision Finding now works on Apple Watch. If you've got one of the newer models (Series 9 or later, or Ultra 2 or later), you can find that AirTagged item right from your wrist, which is super handy when your phone is out of reach.

The new speaker is just what we needed

Apple has given the AirTag a bit of an overhaul to sort out the sound output, and it's a big improvement. The new one is around 50 percent louder than the old one, and you can hear it from nearly double the distance. To top it off, they've even added a new chime to help tell AirTag alerts apart from all the other blips on your phone.

Indoors, where things tend to get lost under the couch, in bags, or between cushions, this upgrade is a lifesaver, and in noisy homes or public places, it makes finding what you lost a whole lot quicker.

Find My network and airline support

AirTag still relies on Apple's Find My network to keep track of lost items, and that works pretty much the same way as before: nearby Apple devices anonymously relay a rough idea of where the item's gone, and if an AirTag wanders out of Bluetooth's range, the network steps in to bridge the gap automatically.

The new and improved AirTag also pairs up with Share Item Location, a pretty cool iOS feature that lets users share an item's whereabouts with trusted people, including airlines. Now over 50 airlines worldwide support this, which, according to SITA (the airline IT people), has slashed baggage delays by a quarter and almost wiped out the problem of lost luggage for good.

Privacy, pricing, and availability in India

As far as Apple's concerned, privacy still tops the list. Your device's location data is locked down tight, so it's not being sold or used for anything else, and to drive that point home, AirTag doesn't store any location history on itself, plus there are built-in safety nets against unwanted tracking like cross-platform alerts and permanently bouncing Bluetooth IDs.

In India, the new AirTag will cost you about 3,190 bucks for a single unit available on Apple's online store, their own retail places, and with some approved resellers. Lucky for existing AirTag owners, the accessories you're already using still work just fine.

Overall though, this isn't about trying to fix everything with the AirTag; it's about smoothing out the little niggles that really got people's goat. For many users, that's exactly what matters most.

