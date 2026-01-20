Is Apple ready to launch a foldable iPhone with the iPhone 18 Series?

Apple’s foldable iPhone is shaping up to be a radical shift in design, bringing book-style folding hardware into the iPhone ecosystem for the first time. Widely referred to as the iPhone 18 Fold, this upcoming device is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. The first foldable iPhone is currently appearing to be a game-changer by Apple who is about to launch it with the lineup of iPhone 18 Pro that is also powered by the same cutting-edge chipset A20 Pro. This book-like foldable is said to combine the high-end ecosystem of the iPhones with dual screen productivity that is not only flexible, but also has the finesse in it like the Apple. Recent iPhone foldable leaks indicate Apple is taking a cautious but premium-first approach to the foldable market.

Advertisment

iPhone foldable specs: Smallest cover + Largest inner screens

In a direct foldable iPhone vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold comparison, Apple appears to prioritise thinner hardware and tighter software integration. Introduce the tiniest (5.25-inch OLED cover) and the largest (7.8-inch inside OLED) screens in any modern iPhone, each with 120Hz ProMotion to create buttery-smooth effects, gaming, and multitasking. This design is making pocket portability look like a tablet-level workspace, and under-screen technology keeps the number of bezels to a minimum to enjoy the immersive display. Leaked iPhone foldable specs suggest dual OLED displays, Touch ID, quad cameras and flagship-grade performance.







Apple foldable phone: Ultra-thin book-style design with Liquidmetal Hinge

Unlike existing Android foldables, the Apple foldable phone focuses on long-term durability, ecosystem continuity and refined software optimisation. The foldable iPhone takes the concept of a book-style, which is even thinner than an unfolded iPhone Air at 5.6mm-thick with a crease-resistant Liquidmetal hinge that is also durable in the long term. This is a first in the foldables category and this fact places it above Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold competitors in terms of quality of the build and the durability of the hinge. Apple is reportedly using an Apple Liquidmetal hinge to reduce creasing while improving long-term structural strength. This book-style foldable iPhone opens horizontally, offering a tablet-like workspace while remaining pocketable when closed.

Advertisment

Touch ID Revival Over Face ID, Quad-Camera Array

The Apple foldable ecosystem advantage lies in seamless continuity across iPhone, iPad and Mac workflows. In keeping with razor-thin, Apple abandons Face ID in favor of side -mounted Touch ID, accompanied by dual 18MP selfie cameras (one on each screen) to support a smooth video call. Rear will include a 48MP main + 48MP ultrawide duo, with computational photography selflessly providing Apple with pro results without megapixel battles- now its quality rather than quantity.

iPhone 18 Pro chipset: A20 Pro chipset matches iPhone 18 Pro performance

Powered by the A20 Pro chip, Apple’s first foldable aims to deliver top-tier AI, multitasking and console-grade performance. The foldable iPhone will reportedly share the same iPhone 18 Pro chipset, ensuring no compromise in flagship performance. Using the same iPhone 18 Pro models, iPhone 18 Pro / unreleased A20 Pro SoC is a foldable iPhone that provides the flagship capability on the AI, AR and work-heavy workflows. Physical limitations can omit vapor chambers, although anticipate elite performance in a dual-screen form factor that is split-tasks and S Pen-based multitasking-optimised.

Advertisment

Foldable iPhone price in India

As per current leaks, the iPhone foldable launch date is tipped for September 2026, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. The expected foldable iPhone price in India could start around Rs2,15,000, placing it firmly in the ultra-premium category. The foldable iPhone is set to be revealed (separated into base iPhone 18/iPhone 18e/iPhone Air in early 2027), with a starting price of $2,400 US (about Rs 2,15,000 in India), where other foldable phones such as Samsung Z Fold 7 (Rs 1,74,999 start) might cost the same, yet with extra Apple Intelligence application integration and ecosystem compatibility to creators/professionals.

Apple’s foldable iPhone is shaping up to be a radical shift in design, bringing book-style folding hardware into the iPhone ecosystem for the first time. Unlike existing Android foldables, the Apple foldable phone focuses on long-term durability, ecosystem continuity and refined software optimisation.

FAQ's: Foldable iPhone

Here are some frequently asked questions.

What is Apple's foldable iPhone?

The Apple foldable iPhone is a folding phone made in the style of a book that will be introduced as a part of the iPhone 18 lineup and will have two OLED screens and a Liquidmetal hinge.

Advertisment

Is the iPhone 18 series a foldable iPhone?

Yes, there have been rumors that the foldable iPhone, also known as the iPhone 18 Fold, will come in similar tandem as the iPhone 18 Pro models.

What chipset will be used in the foldable iPhone?

The foldable iPhone will also be powered by the A20 Pro chip which is also the flagship processor in the iPhone 18 Pro series.

When is the predicted launch date of the foldable iPhone?

The current leaks point to the launch date of the iPhone foldable as September 2026, but Apple has not officially stated this date.

Advertisment

How will the price of the foldable iPhone be in India?

The iPhone price in India will be priced at approximately R2,15,000 (on its release), making it pricier than the current Android foldables.

Does the foldable iPhone have Face ID or Touch ID?

It is rumored that to keep the ultra-thin case, Apple can remove the Face ID and install the side-mounted Touch ID on the foldable iPhone.

What is the difference between the foldable iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold?

Advertisment

Apple specialises in thinner hardware, Liquidmetal hinge, and further ecosystem integration in a comparison between a foldable iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Which are the display sizes that the foldable iPhone will have?

The foldable iPhone is also expected to have a 5.25 inch cover OLED display and a 7.8-inch inner OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion.

What is unique about the foldable iphone offered by Apple?

The Apple foldable phone has a unique feature of a Liquidmetal hinge, A20 Pro performance, extended software support and integration into the Apple ecosystem.

Advertisment

Can foldable iPhone leaks be trusted?

Although the supply-chain and analyst reports are the basis of the foldable iPhone leaks, the final hardware-related specifications are likely to be altered prior to the eventual announcement by Apple.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.