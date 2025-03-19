The Vivo V50 Lite 4G was launched in Turkey. The phone is powered by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W cable fast charging support. The Vivo V50 Lite is unique in that it has a 6,500mAh battery and 90W rapid charging capability. This phone is perfect for people who need quick recharges because it has a huge battery capacity and one of the fastest charging speeds in this market. The business has not yet confirmed the V50 Lite 4G’s debut in India. In February, the Vivo V50 was released in India. Read further to know the speciality of the Vivo V50 Lite and why users should consider buying it.

What’s Special About the Vivo V50 Lite 4G?

Battery with 90W Fast Charging

Vivo V50 Lite comes with a 6,500mAh battery that will support you to play games, stream or multitask for a long time.

In this price range, it supports 90W FlashCharge and can charge from 0% to 100% in 57.5 minutes, a rare feature.

It also provides 6W reverse charging, allowing you to use the phone as a power bank to charge other devices.

Durability and Design

It is MIL-STD-810H certified, which means that it can stand torture such as drops, shocks etc.

It has an IP65 rating, which means it is dust and water splashed resistant.

It also has a slim profile of 7.79mm thick and weighs only 196 grams, despite its large battery.

High-Brightness AMOLED Display

It comes with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a great peak brightness of 1800 nits for good visibility even in bright sunlight.

SGS certified Eye Comfort technology is also featured on the display to reduce blue light strain.

Camera Capabilities

It also has a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor that produces sharp and detailed photos.

Low light photography is aided by a dedicated AURA light ring.

A 32MP selfie camera is present on the front to ensure high quality selfies and video calls.

Feature Details Why It’s Special Battery 6,500mAh with 90W FlashCharge and 6W reverse charging Long-lasting battery life with ultra-fast charging (0% to 100% in 57.5 minutes) and reverse charging support. Durability MIL-STD-810H certified and IP65 rating Rugged design that withstands drops, shocks, dust, and water splashes, ensuring reliability in tough conditions. Display 6.77-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness Vibrant and smooth display with excellent visibility even under bright sunlight, plus SGS-certified Eye Comfort technology. Camera 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor + AURA light ring; 32MP front camera Sharp and detailed photos with enhanced low-light performance and high-quality selfies for video calls. Performance Snapdragon 685 chipset with 8GB RAM (+8GB virtual RAM) Reliable multitasking and gaming performance at a mid-range price. Design Slim profile (7.79mm thick), lightweight (196g), available in multiple colors Stylish and ergonomic design despite housing a massive battery.

Vivo V50 Lite 4G Cost and Available Colors

The only 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage option of the Vivo V50 Lite 4G is priced at TRY 18,999, or around Rs. 45,000, in Turkey. For the moment, it can be purchased in the country through Vivo Turkey online store. The phone is available in Titanium Black and Titanium Gold.

Here Is Why Should Users Consider It

If you’re looking for a phone that offers excellent battery life, fast charging, and durability without compromising on design or performance, the Vivo V50 Lite is an ideal choice.

Its AMOLED display with high brightness and smooth refresh rate ensures an immersive viewing experience for gamers and binge-watchers alike.

The durable build (MIL-STD-810H and IP65 rating) makes it suitable for users who need a rugged yet stylish device.

Reverse Charging: Acts as a power bank for other devices.

Dual Stereo Speakers with 400% Volume Mode: Delivers enhanced audio quality for entertainment.

Snapdragon 685 Chipset with Virtual RAM Expansion: Ensures smooth multitasking and app performance.

Specifications and Features of the Vivo V50 Lite 4G

The 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2392 pixel) 2.5D pOLED display on the Vivo V50 Lite 4G boasts a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, a local peak brightness level of 1,800 nits, a screen-to-body ratio of 94.2 percent, and SGS Eye Comfort certification.

A Snapdragon 685 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR4X, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage power the phone.

Up to 8GB of virtual RAM extension is supported.

The phone comes with FuntouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V50 Lite 4G has two cameras on the back: a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 50-megapixel IMX882 main sensor.

For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 32-megapixel sensor.

The phone has an IP65 dust and splash resistance design, dual stereo speakers, and military-grade MIL-STD-810H drop resistance certification.

The Vivo V50 Lite 4G has a 6,500mAh battery that supports reverse charging and 90W wired fast charging. Dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, NFC, GPS, OTG, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity possibilities.

The handset weighs 196g and has dimensions of 163.77x76.28x7.79mm.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.