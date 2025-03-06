Vivo T4x 5G India Launch: Full Specs, Price & More

The Vivo T4x 5G was introduced in India on 5th March 2025. The huge 6,500mAh battery of the Vivo T4x 5G is considered as one of the most powerful in this category. This makes it perfect for heavy users because it enables continuous use without frequent charging. A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU and up to 8GB of RAM power the smartphone. The Vivo T3x 5G, which debuted in the nation in April 2024, is the phone's successor. Read about the device's specifications, features, costs along with its Pros below.

The impressive battery capacity ensures long-lasting performance.

The smooth scrolling experience thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate enhances gaming and general usage.

Users can expand storage up to an additional terabyte.

The camera system supports various photography modes and features.

Vivo T4x 5G Cost and Availability in India

The 6GB + 128GB Vivo T4x 5G model costs Rs. 13,999 in India. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models cost Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. Beginning on March 12, the phone will be sold on Flipkart, the Realme India online shop, and a few physical retail locations. Pronto Purple and Marine Blue are the colour options available. Customers who purchase certain bank cards might receive a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the first day of the sale. So if you are planning to buy the phone we recommend you to use this offer and save money!

Features and Specifications of the Vivo T4x 5G

A 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixel) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a high brightness level of 1,050 nits, and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection certification is included on the Vivo T4x 5G.

It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X. The phone comes with FuntouchOS 15, which is based on Android 15.

The Vivo T4x 5G's optics include a squircle Dynamic Light unit, an LED flash, and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

There is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front camera. Additionally, it has two stereo speakers.

The phone has an IP64 rating and a MIL-STD-810H military standard durability certification.

The 6,500mAh battery of the Vivo T4x 5G supports 44W wired fast charging. 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity possibilities.

For authentication, it has a fingerprint sensor on the side. The dimensions of the smartphone are 165.7x76.3x8.09.

The weight of the Marine Blue and Pronto Purple versions is 208g and 204g, respectively.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources