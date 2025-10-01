Best smartwatches for gifting this Diwali 2025: Smartwatches under Rs4500

It might be difficult to keep the cost and thoughtful usefulness of a particular gift at the same time as Diwali approaches. In case the tech presents are on the list, smartwatches that belong to the budget to mid-range category will be the best option for Diwali, as these devices are not only trendy but feature health and convenient functions at affordable rates. Below is a selection of some of the best smartwatches under the range of Rs4500 which is a decent price range to give as a present at this festival.

Diwali 2025: Why is giving smartwatches a great gift?

Affordable and Stylish: These smartwatches sell at prices below 4,500 which makes them affordable presents without sacrificing on style.

Health Fitness Tracking: Ideal among the people who love their loved ones wishing to check the heart rate, sleep or the level of activity in an easy manner.

Multiple Choices: There are various styles, displays and brand ecosystems to accommodate various personalities and technical comfort.

Long Battery Life: A lot of the models have multi-day battery lives, so the hassles of charging the phone every day are reduced, making it more usable.

User Friendly and Compatible: The majority of work with popular smartphones, and that is why it is easy to get started by recipients.

NoiseFit Halo - Rs2,199

NoiseFit Halo is a complex mid-budget purchase, which boasts of adequate basic health monitoring and smooth style. It is suitable to the daily fitness monitoring requirements, and it has various styles of straps to fit all tastes. It is an ideal universal present to any fitness lover or anyone interested in leading a healthier lifestyle.

Pros

Display: A high-resolution 1.43" AMOLED display, which is bright and readable, and has an option of an Always-On Display.

Design: High-quality, metal construction, and agreeable straps (silicone or leather) and a rotating bezel to navigate easily.

Specifications: Bluetooth calling, notifications (with the option of Smart Island style notifications), more than 100 sports modes, heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress health tracking.

Battery: Fantastic 5-6 days battery life.

Performance: Well connected to the NoiseFit app to view in detail and smooth user interface.

Redmi Watch 5 Active - Rs1,899

The Redmi Watch 5 Active is a good choice because of its crisp display and user-friendly interface, but the users value a better brand support and user interface in their smartwatch. It provides accurate daily activity and health monitoring, which is why it is an affordable option among novices and informal customers.

Pros

Construction and design: Has a strong zinc alloy frame with a high-end appearance, square design which fits well.

Display: Large LCD display is 2 inches in size, bright, and readable, and has good touch performance, albeit not AMOLED.

Battery life: It offers above average battery life of up to 12 days on normal usage, and up to 18 days on power saving mode.

Bluetooth calling: Has an inbuilt microphone and speaker which allow direct calls to be made through the wrist.

Fitness: The device has more than 140 sport modes equipped with automatic detection of frequent activity, as well as detailed sleep, heart rate, and SpO2 monitoring.

Water resistance: Has 5 ATM water resistance and is therefore suitable for swimming and other water sports.

Smart capabilities: Has inbuilt Amazon Alexa to give voice commands and set alarms, weather, and so on.

Value: The watch is a fully-loaded smartwatch that has a reasonable price tag.

Fastrack Revoltt FR2 - Rs1,699

In case of the gifting style, Fastrack Revoltt FR2 offers a refreshing and stylish look in addition to the much-needed smartwatch features. It is an amazing present to fashion conscious people who are more interested in the aesthetic qualities than the functionality.

Pros

Design and Build: Has a high end appearance, and features a polycarbonate body that is easy to carry.

Display: The display itself is widely-reported to be good, bright, and smooth with a large number of customisable watch-faces.

Usability: The watch has an excellent user experience with smooth operation and the essential smart capabilities such as AI voice assistant and Bluetooth calling.

Value to Money: A number of the reviews find it a good value at its price point, particularly given the amount of features it has.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 4 - Rs2,499

The watch is glowing with its bright display and experience rich in features, commonly at a slightly higher, when on sale price. It is appropriate to those users, who desire a modern appearance and sophisticated fitness tracking and smartphone connectivity.

Pros

Display: The device has a large 1.85-inch dynamic AMOLED display that has high brightness (600 nits) so that it can be read in daylight.

Design: Superior and sleek look, easy to wear, and light.

Price: Seems to be good value based on features particularly as a low-end smartwatch.

Battery: Claimed 7 day battery life, but the battery life varies according to usage. There are reports of up to 4 days of moderate use.

Health and Fitness: This has a full-fledged "Noise Health Suite" with 24/7 heart rate and SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking, and blood pressure monitoring.

Connectivity: Supports Bluetooth calling (True Sync is enabled) and is compatible with the voice assistant on your smartphone. The Bluetooth 5.3 is good in terms of wireless range.

Customisation: Has more than 100 watch faces to customize.

Durability: IP67 water resistant will offer protection against dust and water.

Redmi Watch 3 Active - Rs2,599

Being a step up in the Redmi smartwatch range, the product has sufficient battery life and a strong brand name. It is a useful present decision, perfectly between feature set and cost.

Pros

Big Screen: With a display of 1.83 inches, it is bright, easy to read and touches reasonably.

Bluetooth Calling: Gives you an option of answering and calling via the watch making it very convenient.

Water Resistance: 5ATM water resistance means that the device can be splashed, can be swum in, and can be submerged in shallow water.

Long Battery Life: 12 days of normal use or 8 days of strenuous use on one charge.

Personalisation: Has more than 200 watch faces, and customizable widgets.

Low Cost: It has a high value proposition of the features it contains.

More exciting options to explore

Fire-Bolt Cobalt (Rs2,299): Has an AMOLED screen and supports Bluetooth calling and up to 300 different sports, making it a good choice for those who enjoy sports and want to have a wide range of features.

itel Alpha Pro 2 (Rs2,199): Itel Alpha Pro 2 is a low-end smartwatch with an AMOLED display, IP68 waterproof protection, and a battery life of up to 15 days- ideal for low-maintenance users.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand (Rs1,800-Rs2,000): It has a bigger display, all-rounder with features and can be used on a daily basis.

Fire-Bolt Ninja Call Pro Plus: It includes Bluetooth calling and good fitness features, which makes it a great value gift, particularly when it is on sale.

Gifting a smartwatch this Diwali is a message of health consciousness and smart lifestyle whether with family, friends or with colleagues. The models provide amazing features at their price tags and are easily accessible on online shops, and they are a hassle-free present that can be given to bring happiness and functionality to the festive season.



