Boat Tag: Boat’s New Tracker for Android Features, Price & Availability

The new Boat Tag, a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) geo-tracking gadget is made for Android users. This new Tag by Boat marks Boat's entry into the tracking device industry. Apple also has its tag and we will soon see if Boat can keep up to it. With its one-year battery life and integration with the Google Find My Device network, customers can effortlessly track items such as baggage, wallets, and keys. With functionality comparable to Apple's AirTag but at a lower cost, the Boat TAG is a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tracker made especially for Android users. Read further to know more about the Boat Tag along with its price and availability.

Boat TAG: Cost and accessibility

The Boat TAG is presently on sale for Rs 1,299. It is priced so low as a part of a launch promotion. The actual price is quoted MRP of Rs 2,999. The tracker comes with a one-year warranty. It comes in black colour only. So you won’t have a choice of colours to choose from. It is on sale from February 24. It is available on boAt's official website, as well as on Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy, Instamart, Zepto, and a few retail locations. For the best price it is the right time to buy it as there is a promotional offer currently on the Boat Tag.

Details of Boat Tags

Features

Semi-Real-Time Tracking: Utilizes Google's Find My Device network for locating misplaced items like keys, wallets, and luggage.

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Technology: Provides efficient tracking without the need for a SIM card.

80dB Alarm: Helps locate items in noisy environments by emitting a loud beeping sound.

Anti-Tracking Feature: Alerts users if an unknown tracker is detected nearby, enhancing privacy and security.

User-Replaceable Battery: Offers up to one year of battery life, with an extra battery included in the package.

Attachments: Comes with a lanyard and double-sided tape for easy attachment to various items.

The Boat Tag only functions within Bluetooth range. It has an 80dB siren to help find lost objects even in noisy settings. The siren makes it easy to locate. By designating items as "lost," users can track misplaced items. They can also obtain position updates and directions using its semi-real-time tracking feature through Google's Find My Device network. The Boat Tag prioritises user privacy by providing unknown tracker alerts. This is to promptly detect and handle illegal monitoring efforts. Another cool feature! The device weighs 30 grams. It has dimensions of 5x3x0.5 cm and runs without a SIM card. It has a user-replaceable battery that lasts up to a year. And what’s more, while JioTag Air is compatible with Apple's Find My network, offering support for many ecosystems, JioTag and the recently released JioTag Go are options for Android customers that enable Find My Device connection.

