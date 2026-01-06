CES 2026 Tech That Will Change Everything

CES 2026: Intel debuts Core Ultra Series 3, its first processors built on Intel 18A

Intel has unveiled Core Ultra Series 3 processors at CES 2026, marking a major milestone for the company as the first compute platform built on Intel 18A, its most advanced semiconductor process developed and manufactured in the United States. The launch signals Intel’s renewed push into AI PCs, combining higher performance, stronger graphics, and longer battery life across a broad range of devices.

Core Ultra Series 3 is set to power over 200 PC designs from global partners, making it Intel’s most widely adopted AI PC platform to date. A new tier of Core Ultra X9 and X7 processors headlines the lineup, offering up to 16 CPU cores, integrated Intel Arc graphics, and 50 TOPS of NPU AI performance. Intel claims up to 60 percent gains in multithreaded performance, significantly faster gaming, and battery life stretching up to 27 hours on select systems.

For the first time, Intel is also extending the Series 3 platform beyond traditional PCs. The processors are certified for embedded and industrial edge use, targeting robotics, smart cities, healthcare, and automation with higher AI throughput and improved performance per watt.

Pre-orders for consumer laptops begin January 6, with global availability from January 27, while edge systems are expected in the second half of 2026.

CES 2026: Acer Goes All-In on AI PCs, Gaming, Connectivity, and Mobility

At CES 2026, Acer delivered one of its most comprehensive product showcases in recent years, rolling out a wide lineup that spans AI-powered PCs, high-performance gaming hardware, next-generation connectivity solutions, and smart urban mobility. The announcements underline Acer’s intent to anchor itself at the centre of the AI PC transition while continuing to strengthen its presence in gaming and lifestyle technology.

Aspire AI Copilot+ PCs and Swift AI Copilot+ Laptops

Acer refreshed its mainstream and premium laptop portfolio with new Aspire AI Copilot+ PCs and Swift AI Copilot+ laptops, powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors built on Intel’s 18A process. These systems focus on on-device AI, enabling features such as real-time translation, image generation, and enhanced productivity workflows while improving power efficiency and battery life.

To broaden its reach, Acer also introduced Copilot+ PCs running on AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, offering customers more flexibility across performance tiers and price points.

Veriton RA100 AI Mini Workstation

For professionals and enterprise users, Acer unveiled the Veriton RA100 AI Mini Workstation, a compact Windows 11 Copilot+ PC powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ processors. Despite its small footprint, the system is designed for demanding AI workloads, content creation, and local model inference, positioning it as a capable alternative to traditional bulky workstations.

Predator and Nitro Gaming Laptops

Gaming remains a core pillar for Acer. The company introduced new Predator and Nitro gaming laptops featuring Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and upgraded graphics options. These machines target competitive gamers and creators, focusing on higher frame rates, improved thermal performance, and AI-enhanced gameplay and streaming features.

Predator XB273U F6 Gaming Monitor

Acer also pushed display technology forward with the Predator XB273U F6, a gaming monitor boasting an extraordinary 1000 Hz refresh rate. Designed for esports professionals, the monitor emphasises ultra-low latency and extreme motion clarity, pushing the boundaries of competitive gaming hardware.

Predator 5G CPE and Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity Devices

Beyond computing, Acer expanded its networking lineup with new Predator 5G CPE devices, Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers, and mobile hotspots. These products target gamers, remote workers, and connected homes, offering faster speeds, lower latency, and improved reliability for multi-device environments.

Predator ES Storm Pro E-Scooter

In a move beyond traditional electronics, Acer introduced the Predator ES Storm Pro e-scooter, highlighting its growing interest in smart mobility. Built for urban commuting, the e-scooter features a powerful motor, long-range battery, suspension, traction control, and app-based connectivity for tracking and security.