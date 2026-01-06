HP CES 2026 Announcements focus on AI Laptops, Gaming upgrades and Chromebook innovations

At HP CES 2026, the company unveiled a massive AI-first portfolio covering OmniBook laptops, Chromebooks, HyperX gaming gear and enterprise EliteBooks. These launches indicate what HP laptops India 2026 buyers can expect in premium, gaming and enterprise segments. HP takes over CES 2026 with an omnipresent collection of AI-powered OmniBooks, adaptable Chromebooks, refreshed HyperX gaming devices, and business-ready EliteBooks, with a focus on consumers, creatives, gamers, and businesses that need the next-generation performance.

The releases underline cross-platform AI acceleration, OLED screens, and integrated software, such as HP Omni+ password manager, in all new consumer PCs. These HP CES laptop launches signal a clear shift toward AI-native PCs across consumer, gaming and enterprise segments. Among all CES 2026 AI laptops, HP’s OmniBook lineup stands out for its balance of performance, display quality and software integration.

OmniBook AI laptops: OmniBook Ultra 14 HP

The new HP OmniBook AI laptops are designed for creators and professionals who rely on real-time AI editing, transcription and image generation. The spotlight at CES was firmly on HP AI laptops, which combine on-device NPU acceleration with cloud-based AI workflows. The OmniBook Ultra 14 by HP is the first consumer with Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite or Intel Core Ultra processors that are optimised to run hybrid on-device/cloud AI loads.

The 14-inch 3K OLED screen offers rich colours and rich blacks to creators who need to work with 4K video or designers who need to match Pantone colours exactly. The posture-detecting technology will also track ergonomics in a long session to warn the user against slouching, which will be useful to remote workers struggling with desk-related fatigue. The OmniBook Ultra 14 becomes HP’s flagship AI notebook, pairing Snapdragon X2 Elite silicon with a colour-accurate 3K OLED display.

HP CES laptop launches: OmniStudio X 27

The OmniStudio X 27 AIO puts a 27 inch Neo:LED panel with 100 percent colour coverage inside a slick desktop, and churned on Intel Core Ultra 7 and optional NVIDIA RTX 5050 graphics. Thunderbolt Share enables it to connect flawlessly with laptops to exchange files instantly and control peripherals, which is ideal in hybrid groups sharing screens on the Zoom video calls. Tilting cameras are better in scanning documents, or in sharing desks, simplifying work processes in small studios or home offices.

HP Chromebook Plus lineup: Chromebook Plus Lineup for flexibility

HP expanded its HP Chromebook Plus lineup with flexible x360 designs and AI-powered ChromeOS features. HP gives Chromebooks an update with productivity-driven designs: the Chromebook Plus x360 14 comes with the 360-degree hinge versatility of the laptop, tablet, or tent mode with a crisp display of 2K.

The clamshell Chromebook Plus 14 can be upgraded to FHD-based webcam, making it possible to have a clear video call, whereas the x360 14b is good at sketching and multi-tasking. The Chromebook 14 is sold in everyday user versions of 8-hour battery life on web browsing and Google Workspace with a price tag that incorporates the smarts of the ChromeOS AI such as live captions.

HyperX gaming HP: HyperX Gaming Portfolio relaunch

The HyperX gaming HP revival brings premium controllers, OLED monitors and AI-assisted gaming accessories back into focus. The HyperX gaming is a new division by HP that is boldly powered with hardware: the OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop features Intel Core Ultra 200HX/AMD Ryzen AI processors and RTX 50-series graphics cards, and cooled by a triple-fan system to support sustained 240Hz OLED gaming.

The OMEN OLED 34 ultrawide monitor has 360Hz QD-OLED, 0.03ms response, and KVM switching on host connection. A Clutch Tachi controller based on the license of Xbox with magnetic switches is actuated in custom and a Neurable neuro-headset idea measures the cognitive focus in real time.

HP EliteBook AI PCs: EliteBook X G2 for Enterprise AI

HP EliteBook AI PCs aim at enterprises seeking secure Copilot+ computing with on-device AI acceleration. EliteBook X G2 series business users rank on Snapdragon X2 Elite, Intel core ultra series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI platform, with Copilot + PC features and HP wolf security. The convertible X Flip G2 can support AI-aided tasks such as real-time transcription or data analysis without compromising it. Shared chassis solutions make deployments of IT across screen sizes simpler.

Software Ecosystem unifies it all

These are some of the first HP AI laptops with OLED displays tuned specifically for creators and visual professionals. All new HP consumer PCs come with HP Omni+ cross-platform password manager and HP TV+ free streaming hub, which minimize the clutter of apps. Thunderbolt Share and posture alerts are productivity boosters and HyperX software is customising controllers, bringing together a unified CES 2026 portfolio on the hope of AI-informed computing at work, play, and creation.

