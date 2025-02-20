Cheapest phone From Samsung Launched: Samsung Galaxy A06 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G is now available. Samsung has introduced the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G in India, expanding its lineup of Galaxy A-series smartphones. Samsung is bringing an awesome 5G experience at an affordable price. It is the most affordable budget Galaxy A series 5G smartphone from Samsung. Galaxy A06 5G is designed to offer consumers maximum value with its reliable performance and longevity. Read further to know more details about the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G.

Galaxy A06 5G: About the Phone

The Galaxy A06 5G has carrier aggregation for improved network connectivity and better speeds across all telecom providers, as well as support for all networks and 12 5G bands. The MTK D6300 CPU powers the Galaxy A06 5G. It guarantees strong performance and makes gaming, streaming, and multitasking a breeze. With the RAM Plus feature, the smartphone may also have up to 12GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G has a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The display has a maximum brightness level of 800 nits and a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz.

Samsung's hybrid multi SIM smartphone has a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

Additionally, the smartphone has an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G has a fingerprint sensor on the side and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 25W rapid charging.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which has eight cores, powers the low-cost Samsung smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 5G has up to 128GB of internal storage that can be increased by using a microSD card, and up to 6GB of RAM.

The company's proprietary One UI 7 overlay sits atop the Android 15 operating system on the smartphone.

Price and availability

Three different versions of the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G are available: 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB.

They are priced at Rs 10,499, Rs 11,499, and Rs 12,999, respectively.

The Galaxy A06 5G will be available in a variety of storage option. You may purchase it at all Indian retail locations, Samsung-only stores, and other offline channels.

It is available in three stylish and appealing colors: light green, gray, and black.

Customers may get extra protection by purchasing a one-year screen protection plan. You can buy the Samsung Care+ package for just INR 129 as part of a special launch offer. You can get the Samsung Galaxy A06 5G for as little as Rs 875 a month with an EMI deal from Samsung Finance+, NBFC, and banks.

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.