Best Samsung Phones Under Rs20000: Budget Buyers' Guide

Best Samsung Phones Under Rs.20000 is a tough choice to make. Anyone who is looking for an android phone under Rs.20000 must go through our list of Samsung phones as these phones deliver the best at such an attractive price point. Here are five of the best Samsung smartphones available for under Rs. 20,000. The reasons are mentioned why they are considered the best and why users should consider buying them.

Best Samsung Phones Under Rs.20000

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Price: Rs.18,949

The Galaxy M33 5G, our choice of Best Samsung Phones Under Rs20000, is the latest addition to Samsung's Galaxy M-series portfolio. Designed specifically for Gen Z, this all-arounder smartphone endures and allows them to pursue all of their interests. The Galaxy M33 5G's strong performance and excellent features have already rocked the smartphone industry. Gen Z can follow all of their interests and succeed with this multipurpose smartphone. The enormous 6000mAh battery will always be able to keep the phone charged, whether it's for gaming or binge-watching. Another feature of the Galaxy M33 5G is Reverse Charging, which enables you to use a USB cord to charge other smartphones. Additionally, Samsung has supported 25W fast charging, which will quickly recharge the battery.

Features you can’t ignore

It’s a reliable choice with a large 6000mAh battery and ample RAM, ensuring smooth performance and long battery life.

Reasons to buy:

6000mAh Battery

Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus

Exynos 1280 Octa Core Processor

50 MP + 5 MP + 2MP + 2 MP Quad Camera

Voice Focus, Power Cool Technology

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Price: Rs16,499

The Galaxy M series from Samsung is renowned for being reasonably priced and providing excellent value and comes in our list of Best Samsung Phones Under Rs20000. Samsung's most recent M series phone, the Galaxy M35 5G, carries on that heritage. The new phone has a few design modifications and some hardware improvements over its predecessor, the Galaxy M34 5G. Additionally, you receive the segment's longest commitment to Android OS upgrades. You should absolutely check out the Galaxy M35 5G if you're searching for a phone under Rs. 20,000 with a good display, a simple design, a good battery life, good performance with virtually no heating concerns, a good set of cameras, and outstanding software support.

Features you can’t ignore

It offers a vibrant 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a large 6000mAh battery, and a decent Exynos 1380 processor at an affordable price.

Reasons to buy:

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

AnTuTu Score 595K+

Vapor Cooling Chamber

6000mAh Battery

120Hz Super AMOLED Display

50MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Price: Rs.19,865

An incremental improvement over the Galaxy M52 5G is the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. It has a high-end appearance and hardware that can handle sports. The promise of Android OS and security upgrades is one of the key factors supporting the Galaxy M53 5G and could help it remain current for a longer period of time than some of its immediate rivals. The 6GB RAM version is far more cost-effective than the 8GB version. For a casual user, the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G offers good performance. Good viewing angles and ample customization options allow you to personalise the color profile of the sharp Super AMOLED display.

Features you can’t ignore

It stands out with its high-resolution 108MP camera and a smooth 120Hz sAmoled+ display.

Reasons to buy:

108MP Main Camera

sAmoled+ 120Hz Display

12GB RAM with RAM Plus

6.7-inch Screen Size

32 MP Front Camera

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

Price: Rs.18,990

Best Samsung Phones Under Rs20000, the Samsung Galaxy A25 provides a huge and vibrant OLED screen, good everyday performance, an all-day battery life, and outstanding imaging capabilities. Additionally, Samsung's multi-year software update commitment means you won't have to worry about upgrading for a number of years. The phone is a great choice for those looking for an affordable device with a bright and colorful OLED display. It delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming. The cameras capture high-quality photos, making it perfect for photography lovers. Plus, its long battery life ensures you can use it all day without worrying about charging.

Features you can’t ignore

It features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, powered by Exynos 1280 chipset, and a versatile camera setup.

Reasons to buy:

6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

50MP main sensor

8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera

13MP front camera

5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Price: Rs17,349

Best Samsung Phones Under Rs20000, Samsung's Rs17,349 Galaxy A15 5G is difficult to beat thanks to its huge, crisp display, above-average battery life, expandable storage, and competitive performance. You won't need to replace the phone for a while because it is also qualified for four years of system updates. Samsung's flexible software upgrade policy, dependable performance, and long battery life make the Galaxy A15 5G one of the best Android phones available for less than Rs. 20,000.

Features you can’t ignore

It provides a balance of essential features, a good 50MP camera, and the reliability of the Samsung brand.

Reasons to buy:

50 MP Main Camera

Android 14 with One UI 6.0

16GB Expandable RAM

MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

5000 mAh Battery

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.