Consistent Infosystems expands outdoor security with Eye Q Series Dual-Lens smart camera

Consistent Infosystems has expanded its smart surveillance lineup with the launch of the Eye Q Series Smart Wi-Fi Dual Lens Outdoor PT Camera for outdoor security needs in India. Consistent Infosystems has expanded its smart surveillance portfolio with the launch of the Eye Q Series Smart Wi-Fi Dual Lens Outdoor PT Camera, aimed at addressing the growing demand for intelligent outdoor security across homes and businesses.

The launch targets rising demand for a smart Wi-Fi outdoor security camera in India across homes, shops and small businesses. The new camera is positioned as a solution for wider coverage and proactive monitoring. It combines dual imaging, remote access, and smart detection features into a single outdoor-ready device.

Dual lens outdoor security camera and wider coverage

The Eye Q Series functions as a dual lens outdoor security camera, combining two 2MP sensors to deliver wider and clearer surveillance coverage. At the core of the Eye Q Series Smart Wi-Fi Dual Lens Outdoor PT Camera is a dual-lens setup offering 2MP + 2MP HD resolution. This configuration is designed to deliver clearer video output while covering larger areas.

As an outdoor PT camera with pan and tilt, the device supports Positioning Cruise to minimise blind spots in large outdoor areas. Pan and Tilt functionality, along with Positioning Cruise, allows the camera to move across predefined paths. This helps reduce blind spots, a common limitation in fixed outdoor cameras.

Smart monitoring and visibility

Built-in motion tracking makes it a motion tracking outdoor security camera, triggering alerts when movement is detected in real time. The feature set positions the device as a smart surveillance camera for home and business, offering proactive monitoring without complex installation. The camera supports motion tracking and alarm detection, enabling real-time alerts when activity is detected. These features are intended to improve response time and overall monitoring efficiency.

With Dual Light Vision, the camera works effectively as a dual light vision night camera, maintaining visibility in low-light and dark outdoor conditions. For round-the-clock use, the device includes Dual Light Vision for day and night operation. This ensures consistent visibility in both low-light and well-lit outdoor conditions.

H.265 video compression is used to optimise storage and bandwidth usage, allowing high-quality footage while reducing data consumption. Using efficient compression, the device operates as an H.265 security camera, reducing storage usage while maintaining video clarity.

Connectivity and usability

The product functions as a Wi-Fi security camera with mobile app access, enabling remote monitoring via smartphone from anywhere. The Eye Q Series Smart Wi-Fi Dual Lens Outdoor PT Camera supports Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile phone remote access, and AP Hotspot mode. Users can monitor their premises remotely without complex setup requirements.

Additional features include two-way intercom support, SD card storage, plug-and-play installation, and compatibility with multiple devices. These elements are designed to simplify deployment and everyday use. Two-way intercom support allows it to double as an outdoor CCTV camera with two-way audio for communication and deterrence.

Comment

Thanks to its simple setup, the Eye Q Series works as a plug and play outdoor security camera suitable for quick deployment. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said, “With the launch of the Eye Q Series 2MP+2MP Smart Wi-Fi Dual Lens Outdoor PT Camera, we continue to strengthen our smart surveillance ecosystem. This camera combines advanced features, ease of use, and reliable performance to meet the growing demand for intelligent outdoor security solutions.”

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems continues to focus on expanding its surveillance offerings with products that emphasise coverage, control, and usability for varied outdoor security environments.