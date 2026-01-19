EvoFox wireless gaming mouse lineup targets performance-led gaming

The EvoFox wireless gaming mouse lineup signals a shift toward performance-focused, gaming-grade peripherals designed specifically for Indian gamers. The EvoFox wireless gaming mouse lineup marks a push towards redefining what qualifies as a gaming-grade peripheral in the Indian market. Instead of visual elements, the range emphasises core performance metrics such as polling rate, tracking accuracy and response consistency.

Gaming mouse under Rs 1000

The lineup spans multiple price points, beginning at Rs 999, positioning wireless gaming hardware closer to entry-level users while still addressing competitive requirements. By pricing the wireless gaming mouse India segment from Rs 999, EvoFox lowers the entry barrier for competitive-grade hardware. With the Shadow X Pro launching as a gaming mouse under Rs 1000, EvoFox targets first-time PC gamers upgrading from office peripherals.

Focus on measurable gaming benchmarks

Across the lineup, the defining specifications remain consistent. Each mouse supports a polling rate of at least 1000 Hz, along with acceleration levels starting at 20g, frame processing above 4,800 FPS and tracking speeds of up to 60 inches per second or higher depending on the model.

These benchmarks directly influence in-game responsiveness, precision and control during high-speed movement. The approach separates gaming-grade devices from standard office peripherals that often carry similar branding without comparable performance.

Tiered products mapped to skill levels

The EvoFox wireless gaming mouse lineup is structured to address different stages of gaming proficiency.

The Shadow X Pro functions as an entry-level gaming mouse, focusing on stable tracking, 1000 Hz polling, and everyday gaming reliability. The Shadow X Pro, launching in February 2026 at Rs 999, is positioned for first-time gamers transitioning from office mice. It offers a six-button layout, 1000 Hz polling rate and a sensor designed for stable tracking across everyday and casual gaming use.

The Phantom Air Wireless is optimised as a wireless gaming mouse for FPS games, prioritising lightweight design and rapid flick accuracy. Phantom Air Wireless moves into the entry-level competitive segment. Its lightweight design and higher DPI support are aimed at faster-paced genres such as first-person shooters, where quick flick movements and reduced fatigue matter.

Blaze 2 targets mid-level gamers who require more control options. With eight programmable buttons, macro support and higher tracking speeds, it is built for players managing complex inputs across multiple game genres. Blaze 2 caters to advanced users looking for a gaming mouse with programmable buttons and macro flexibility.

At the top end, the Banshee 2 is positioned as a competitive gaming mouse aimed at esports and high-skill players. At the top of the range, Banshee 2 serves competitive and esports-focused users. It introduces higher acceleration thresholds, advanced sensor performance and deeper software customisation, including on-device visibility of key settings.

The earlier Banshee model remains part of the lineup, continuing to address users seeking competitive-grade wireless performance. Every model in the lineup supports at least a 1000 Hz polling rate, ensuring consistent input responsiveness during fast-paced gameplay.

Connectivity and software consistency: Low latency wireless gaming mouse

All models in the EvoFox wireless gaming mouse lineup support wired and wireless connectivity options, including 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth variants. Onboard memory, macro support and software-based customisation are standard across the range, ensuring settings persist across systems and use cases.

Support for 2.4 GHz connectivity positions the lineup as a low latency wireless gaming mouse solution suitable for competitive play. This uniform feature base reinforces the idea of progression without forcing users to relearn workflows or compromise on core capabilities as they upgrade.

Positioning in a crowded peripherals market

The launch reflects a broader shift in how gaming peripherals are evaluated. As the category grows, differentiation increasingly comes from real-world performance rather than design-led features. By anchoring the lineup around consistent benchmarks and price accessibility, the EvoFox wireless gaming mouse lineup attempts to formalise a performance-based hierarchy within the segment. Higher-tier models qualify as high DPI gaming mouse options, enabling precise control across different sensitivity preferences.

Closing perspective: Wireless gaming peripherals

EvoFox’s approach reinforces a broader shift toward wireless gaming peripherals that prioritise measurable performance over visual design. With this expanded range, the EvoFox wireless gaming mouse lineup outlines a clear path from casual use to competitive play. The emphasis on responsiveness, precision and reliability suggests a deliberate move to ground gaming peripherals in technical outcomes rather than surface-level appeal.