Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Get it for Rs107999 with additional discount

The long-awaited sale of Flipkart Big Billion Days has begun with some of the best deals on smartphones. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has finally started and it has some of the best deals on high end smartphones. Phones that used to be not affordable by many consumers have become much cheaper. The pricing approach to the current festive season is based on one-time good deals offered by Flipkart in addition to exclusive bank offers, exchange plans, and zero cost EMIs and all are aimed at making the buyers get the best deals possible.

This implies that consumers do not have to strain their wallets to acquire premium devices. To optimise these deals, the user must use all available deals, such as bank and exchange offers, move fast in times of the first access, and compare options to have the best deal. With a well-timed use of these promotions, smartphone customers have a chance to buy flagship models such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a significantly lower price than normal, and the sale itself is a good time to upgrade without sacrifices. Still thinking of upgrading your phone to a flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best offers presently being sold in this festive season.

What is the discount on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Starting at an original price of Rs129999 of the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has gone through a major reduction in price. This is also the Android flagship with a lot of positives to it and you can pick it up during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale at only Rs107999. This equates to a huge 16 percent discount of the sleek new generation phone and it is extremely attractive to the high-end smartphone customers.

To top off the discounted price, Flipkart will also provide an extra 5% cashback to the buyers that make their purchases with the help of the Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card. Your effective price can be further reduced by this additional saving. In addition, it is offering lucrative deals on exchange where you will be able to exchange your used smartphone for between Rs. 55,800 as the best price depending on the model and condition of your phone. Such an exchange offer in combination with bank offers greatly lowers the total price, making Galaxy S25 Ultra a value-rich offer.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra during sale

Design: iPhone 17 Pro Max has a novel unibody, enhanced heat control, and a new camera system. Galaxy S25 Ultra has a superb titanium frame, the traditional Samsung camera design, and is equipped with the handy Samsung S-Pen stylus.

Display: The two phones are equipped with huge 6.9-inch displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. iPhone provides a Super Retina XDR OLED display with a brightness of up to 3000 nits compared to Galaxy which is provided by Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a brightness of up to 2600 nits.

Camera: iPhone 17 Pro Max is equipped with a triple 48MP camera with a 4x optical zoom periscope lens. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a versatile quad-camera setup with an enormous 200MP primary sensor, 5x optical zoom periscope, 10MP telephoto, and 50MP ultrawide lens.

Performance: The iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the A19 Pro chip designed by the company together with 12GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 12GB RAM.

Battery: Galaxy S25 Ultra has a bigger battery of 5000mAh that compares to the iPhone 4832mAh.

The price discounted in combination with other bank and exchange deals makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra a strong option to any prospective user wishing to acquire a high quality Android gadget. It is worth the investment due to the capabilities of its camera, huge bright screen, support of stylus and flagship-level performance. This Flipkart offer is difficult to resist in case you are considering the iPhone 17 Pro Max but want a more versatile Android flagship with a larger bargain.

To buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, go to Flipkart and get the phone at an exclusive price, less than Rs1.10 Lakhs before it gets sold out. During this festive season, there is no longer a need of having a flagship that will make you feel like you are breaking the bank.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.